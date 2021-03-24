Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

The Japanese manga, Black Clover Chapter 287 is expected the resolve the cliffhangers of Chapter 286 that fans want to know since the last chapter is out. Read further to know more in detail.

Chapter 287 is coming out this weekend. The previous chapter touched upon the back story of the twin brothers Nacht and Morgen. Hopefully, readers now have a clear understanding of how the plot has progressed so far. For instance, some readers were not sure whether the real Nacht or his brother Morgen was dead.

However, Black Clover Chapter 286 has cleared that readers' confusion. It was Morgen who died, while his twin brother Nacht dyed himself and looked black. The last chapter also revealed why Nacht hates Yami so much.

Black Clover Chapter 287 will focus on Nacht as he tries to surpass his limits to defeat the twin devils. According to the synopsis by Blocktoro, "Lucifugus is the devil that supports the other 3 devils and he is not space or time devil itself. The deal with the devils is still a very dangerous process and the outcome can be harsh if the rituals are not done properly. Nacht has accepted his fate and is ready to die after saying, 'I'll surpass my limits.'"

The raw scan and the spoilers will be out within three to four days. Once the spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 287 are out, we will be able to provide you more updates.

The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms.

Black Clover Chapter 287 is scheduled to be out on Sunday, March 28, 2021, and the manga issue will arrive at 11 am EST. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.