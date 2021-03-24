Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144 will be out this week. Fans would be happy to hear that there would be no break this week. Viewers will see Yuta supporting Yuji Itadori. The upcoming chapter will also show the beginning of the Culling game.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144, Yuta will save Yuji from death. It seems that Yuji will always be in some sort of life or death situation. Moreover, Gojo Satoru is a good teacher and he predicts that something wrong is going to happen to him, so he asked Yuta to find the first and second-year students, especially Yuji.

Advertisement

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144 might show a bond among Yuta, Yuji, and Gojo. However, according to the rule, Yuji has to die before a new game starts. Recent Highlights wrote, Yuji has to look after himself as there will be a lot of battles coming.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144 will also show Fushiguro's sister, Tsumiki taking part in the battle. In the last chapter, we saw that Yuta appeared suddenly and punched on Choso's face to save his brother Naoya.

For the new readers, Jujutsu Kaisen is the story of Yuji Itadori, who joins a secret organization of sorcerers to kill a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host.

All the living beings in the manga, radiate an energy called Cursed Energy. This cursed energy emerges from negative emotions that flow throughout the body.

In general, people cannot control the flow of negative emotions in their mind and body, and as a result, they continuously lose Cursed Energy. The Cursed Technique masters, the Jujutsu Sorcerers are the people who can control the flow of Cursed Energy in their body.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144 spoilers are expected to leak out by Thursday, March 25. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144 is set to be out on Sunday, March 28. Stay tuned for more spoilers on Japanese manga. It will be published for free reading on Viz Media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus' official website and platforms.