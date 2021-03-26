Left Menu

The Witcher Season 2 casts seven new actors, Know more details!

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:33 IST
The Witcher Season 2 casts seven new actors, Know more details!
The Witcher Season 2 would feature sorceress Philippa Eilhart. Image Credit: Facebook / The Witcher Netflix

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 is currently under production. Meanwhile, the streaming giant has revealed the names of 7 new actors, who have joined the Season 2 cast, and their official key roles. The filming for the second season is in its final stage at Arborfield studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bridgerton actor Adjoa Andoh and Chris Fulton joined Season 2 of Witcher to portray the roles of Priestess Nenneke and Rience respectively.

Graham McTavish, who earlier stared in 'The Hobbit', 'Outlander,' joins The Witcher Season 2 to play Sigismund Dijkstra. Dijkstra is the master spy and head of Special Forces for the kingdom of Redania.

Earlier, it was reported that The Witcher Season 2 would feature sorceress Philippa Eilhart. Actress Cassie Clare will portray the character of Philippa Eilhart. A singer and dancer, Cassie Clare started her career by joining National Youth Theatre. She was cast in various Musical films, such as Beauty and The Beast, and Mamma Mia: Here We go Again.

The other stars to join The Witcher Season 2 include the 'Silent Witness' actor Liz Carr as Fenn, and the 'Four Weddings and Funeral' star Simon Callow as Fenn's partner Codringher. Finally, 'Downton Abbey' actor Kevin Doyle will play Ba'lian. Ba'lian is the name of an original character.

Previously announced new cast members of the second season include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

The Season 1 cast members, who will reprise their roles in The Witcher Season 2, are Henry Cavill (played Geralt of Rivia), Freya Allan (Ciri, the crown princess of Cintra) and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg).

However, Andrzej Sapkowski-written The Witcher follows the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. The first season ended with Yennefer using her power to save other sorcerers and sorceresses, while Geralt and Ciri are getting reunited.

In The Witcher Season 2, Geralt will return to his childhood home with Ciri at Kaer Morhen where Ciri will begin her training on mysterious power under the tutelage of Vesemir. The Comicbook.com had published the official synopsis of The Witcher Season 2.

"Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

There is no official telecast date for The Witcher Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the web series.

Also Read: Sherlock Holmes 3 updates: When filming will start? What we know further

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Netherlands players to follow Norway, Germany in Qatar protest

The Netherlands soccer team will protest against Qatars hosting of the 2022 World Cup ahead of their qualifier against Latvia in Amsterdam on Saturday, defender Matthijs de Ligt said on Friday. However, the Juventus player would give no fur...

Soccer-Premier League to launch studies into impact of heading

The Premier League is to launch two studies looking into the forces involved in heading footballs with new measures expected to be implemented ahead of next season. One study will involve players from Liverpools and Manchester Citys age-gro...

Delhi doctor held for jumping bail

A 65-year-old doctor who was declared a proclaimed offender by a court here has been arrested from Dwarka by the Delhi Polices crime branch for jumping bail, officials said on Friday.Gajender Nayyar, who was declared a proclaimed offender i...

Six arrested for running online gambling racket in north Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested six persons and busted an online gambling racket in north Delhis Burari area, police said on Friday. A fake call about a robbery of Rs 2 lakh led to the busting of the racket in which the complainant himself co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021