The Witcher Season 2 casts seven new actors, Know more details!

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 is currently under production. Meanwhile, the streaming giant has revealed the names of 7 new actors, who have joined the Season 2 cast, and their official key roles. The filming for the second season is in its final stage at Arborfield studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bridgerton actor Adjoa Andoh and Chris Fulton joined Season 2 of Witcher to portray the roles of Priestess Nenneke and Rience respectively.

Graham McTavish, who earlier stared in 'The Hobbit', 'Outlander,' joins The Witcher Season 2 to play Sigismund Dijkstra. Dijkstra is the master spy and head of Special Forces for the kingdom of Redania.

Earlier, it was reported that The Witcher Season 2 would feature sorceress Philippa Eilhart. Actress Cassie Clare will portray the character of Philippa Eilhart. A singer and dancer, Cassie Clare started her career by joining National Youth Theatre. She was cast in various Musical films, such as Beauty and The Beast, and Mamma Mia: Here We go Again.

The other stars to join The Witcher Season 2 include the 'Silent Witness' actor Liz Carr as Fenn, and the 'Four Weddings and Funeral' star Simon Callow as Fenn's partner Codringher. Finally, 'Downton Abbey' actor Kevin Doyle will play Ba'lian. Ba'lian is the name of an original character.

Previously announced new cast members of the second season include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

The Season 1 cast members, who will reprise their roles in The Witcher Season 2, are Henry Cavill (played Geralt of Rivia), Freya Allan (Ciri, the crown princess of Cintra) and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg).

However, Andrzej Sapkowski-written The Witcher follows the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. The first season ended with Yennefer using her power to save other sorcerers and sorceresses, while Geralt and Ciri are getting reunited.

In The Witcher Season 2, Geralt will return to his childhood home with Ciri at Kaer Morhen where Ciri will begin her training on mysterious power under the tutelage of Vesemir. The Comicbook.com had published the official synopsis of The Witcher Season 2.

"Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

There is no official telecast date for The Witcher Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the web series.

