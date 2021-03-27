Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: NFT artwork by humanoid robot sells at auction for nearly $700,000

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 02:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: NFT artwork by humanoid robot sells at auction for nearly $700,000
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

NFT artwork by humanoid robot sells at auction for nearly $700,000

A digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia was sold at auction on Thursday for $688,888 in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), the latest sign of a frenzy in the NFT art world. NFTs, a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allows anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items, have become the latest investment craze, with one artwork selling this month for nearly $70 million.

Also Read: NFT digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia up for auction

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deutsche Bank can sue Madoff feeder funds over $1.6 billion claims sale

A U.S. judge said on Friday Deutsche Bank AG may sue two offshore funds for allegedly reneging on an agreement to sell the German bank 1.6 billion of claims in the bankruptcy of swindler Bernard Madoffs namesake firm.Deutsche Bank had accus...

Brazil sees record 3,650 new COVID-19 deaths, health ministry says

Brazil saw a record 3,650 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday, with 84,245 new cases of the coronavirus.It is the second record for daily deaths set this week as the virus continues to devastate Latin Americas largest co...

UN renews mandate of North Korea experts, asks missile probe

The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of UN experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea hours after members met to discuss Pyongyangs latest test firings of banned ballistic missiles.The ball...

Colorado mass shooting suspect moved to another jail over 'safety concerns'

The suspect jailed on 10 counts of murder in this weeks mass shooting in Colorado has been moved to another detention center because of safety concerns and threats, and he faces additional attempted-murder charges, officials said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021