The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is successfully keeping the audience in suspense through its episodes. The episode 19, titled 'A Loose Cannonball,' aired on March 23, and now viewers are waiting eagerly for Episode 20, which will air on March 30, 2021 at 9 pm ET on the History Channel.

Today we will reveal the spoilers of Episode 20. But if you missed the latest episode, start by reading below a recap of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 19.

In Episode 19, we saw the Laginas doubling down on their mission to discover the direction of the stone pathway. Meanwhile, they would discover a basement wall with some metal elements within it. Upon using a metal detector, they would uncover a wheel on a metal caster.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 19 also shows the Laginas discovering some pieces of pottery, some burnt wood, and a small, mysterious hole. As the team enters the E 5.25 Spoils, they would discover some coconut fiber and a stone. After that, they would conduct drilling activities in CD 2.5 and discover some interesting items. The Laginas are almost convinced that those items date back to the era when Plymouth Colonists, Nova Scotia, and President Roosevelt had visited the Oak Island.

In Oak Island, the Laginas and their team also found evidence of the connections between French wars and Scottish treasures buried deep beneath the earth. They'd also discover a connection between those items and Napoléon Bonaparte.

Now that you know the storyline of episode 19, it is time for The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20 spoilers. In the upcoming episode, we will see the Laginas team investigating further into the Pilgrims. The team is convinced that some pilgrims had visited the Oak Island beaches during in the summer in order to get a Puritan. They will continue discovering new historical elements while working on the stone pathway. They will be more energized when they will discover evidence of a burn event in the swamp. They are assuming that centuries back a ship was burned and buried into the ground.

Viewers have to wait for few hours to see if the assumptions of the the Laginas are true. The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20 will release today sharp at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on reality television series.

Also Read: Alone Season 8 updates: When will it premiere? What we know more!