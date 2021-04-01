Left Menu

Arijit Singh to sing two love songs for Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofaan'

Keeping the fans on toes, the much-anticipated sports drama 'Toofan' has been creating buzz ever since its announcement. Piquing the interests of the melomaniacs, the makers have now roped in nations' music heartthrob Arijit Singh for two love songs in the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:01 IST
Arijit Singh to sing two love songs for Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofaan'
Arijit Singh with Farhan Akhtar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Keeping the fans on toes, the much-anticipated sports drama 'Toofan' has been creating buzz ever since its announcement. Piquing the interests of the melomaniacs, the makers have now roped in nations' music heartthrob Arijit Singh for two love songs in the film. There is already massive anticipation surrounding the inspirational sports drama 'Toofaan' that reunites Farhan Akhtar and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, after the riveting success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. Adding to the buzz, the makers have now announced to treat fans by rolling in Arijit Singh for two love songs in the film.

Music has always played an integral role in all of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's films so it comes as no surprise that the album of 'Toofaan' comprises six songs. Interestingly, despite being an inspirational sports drama, the film has a strong love story and will also include two romantic songs which are unique to the film and beautifully add to the storyline. Talking about the development, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said, "We have two romantic numbers in 'Toofaan' and when the songs were written and composed, there was absolutely no doubt that Arijit should be the voice for it. For me, love and romance is always paramount and Arijit today is not just a beautiful voice but also the voice of a generation."

"When you have someone like that collaborating with you on a project that in itself is a historical moment. I am a huge fan of his and we mutually hold a lot of admiration for each other," he added. While one song will be composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the other is composed by Samuel Shetty & Akanksha Nandrekar.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared his excitement about roping in Arijit and said, "In 'Toofaan' the love story is a key driving force and the two tracks sung by Arijit fit seamlessly into the narrative, taking the story forward. It was just perfect having Arijit come on board to sing these two tracks." The forthcoming film will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, 2021. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan, the highly-anticipated sports drama is helmed by Rakeysh.

'Toofaan' which narrates the story of a boxer marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.The movie was originally scheduled to release in October 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the film, Farhan will be seen as a national-level boxing player.

The movie has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway Of India. Apart from acting in and producing 'Toofan', Farhan is also bankrolling the movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. The film was stalled due to the unfortunate passing of actor Rishi Kapoor. Reportedly Paresh Rawal would replace the late actor in the film.

Farhan's last on-screen outing was 'The Sky is Pink', where he worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Sun's second CAS hearing to take place in May

Chinese swimmer Sun Yangs appeal against an eight-year ban for missing an out-of-competition doping test will take place in May with a new panel of judges, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Thursday. Triple Olympic champion Sun...

Tiger cub found dead at Ranthambore national park

A five-month-old tiger cub was found dead at the Ranthambore national park in Rajasthans Sawaimadhopur district on Thursday, according to an official.The carcass was found in a mutilated condition in the Gandhra Deh hilly area by forest gua...

No consultation with guardian ministers for appointing panchayat administrators: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a provision in a Government Resolution GR in Maharashtra under which guardian ministers were supposed to be consulted for the appointment of gram panchayat administrators.A bench of Justices S S Shi...

South African health regulator approves J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

South Africas health regulator has approved Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for large-scale deliveries of the shot the government has put at the heart of its immunisation plans. The conditional approval by the South Afric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021