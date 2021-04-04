Left Menu

'Minari' and Chadwick Boseman up for Screen Actors Guild honors

The multiple wins follow the unexpected death from cancer in August 2020 of the popular "Black Panther" star at the age of 43. Boseman is also nominated on Sunday in the supporting actor category for Vietnam War drama "Da 5 Bloods." The SAG awards, chosen by members of the acting union, only honor actors but are closely watched because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars. In an upset last year, SAG picked the dark South Korean satire "Paradise" for its top prize of best ensemble cast.

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 18:32 IST
'Minari' and Chadwick Boseman up for Screen Actors Guild honors

The late Chadwick Boseman and Korean-language family drama "Minari" could be in for a big night on Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, one of the last major ceremonies before the Oscars.

In a scaled-down event because of the coronavirus pandemic, Boseman is considered the front-runner for another posthumous accolade for his final film role as an ambitious trumpet player in jazz period movie "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." A win on Sunday, after a Golden Globe in January, would position Boseman as a favorite for his first Oscar on April 25. The multiple wins follow the unexpected death from cancer in August 2020 of the popular "Black Panther" star at the age of 43.

Boseman is also nominated on Sunday in the supporting actor category for Vietnam War drama "Da 5 Bloods." The SAG awards, chosen by members of the acting union, only honor actors but are closely watched because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars.

In an upset last year, SAG picked the dark South Korean satire "Paradise" for its top prize of best ensemble cast. The movie went on to sweep the Oscars a few weeks later and become the first film in a foreign language to win the best picture Academy Award. Sunday could crown a very different movie that also features Korean and Korean-American talent. "Minari," the Korean-language story of an immigrant family struggling to make it in 1980s Arkansas, got three SAG nods, including best ensemble and for actors Steven Yeun and 73-year-old Youn Yuh-jung as a cantankerous grandmother.

"Minari," also a best picture Oscar contender, is competing at SAG for the top prize along with 1960s protest film "The Trial of the Chicago 7," "One Night in Miami" about the meeting of four Black icons in 1964, "Da 5 Bloods," and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." In the best actress field, Britain's Carey Mulligan from feminist revenge drama "Promising Young Woman" faces off against "Nomadland" 's Frances McDormand, who plays a woman traveling the United States in a van taking gig economy jobs.

Two other Britons - Sacha Baron Cohen and Daniel Kaluuya - are among a diverse supporting actor field for their respective performances in "Trial of the Chicago 7" and as the late Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah." The SAG awards also recognize television performers, with the casts of "The Crown," "Bridgerton," "Ted Lasso" and "Schitt's Creek" competing for the top prizes.

The SAG ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday on U.S. cable TV networks TNT and TBS starting at 9 p.m. ET (0100 on Monday GMT). Many of the nominees are also up for honors at the British BAFTA awards next week, and the Independent Spirit awards on April 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.The comments were mad...

Protest parties surge in Bulgaria election, threatening Prime Minister Borissov

Bulgarias Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will have difficulty holding onto power, after a surge of votes in an election on Sunday for anti-establishment and anti-corruption parties that want him out.Parallel count of the vote by pollsters fo...

Brazil registers 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Sunday registered 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the country deals with the worst of the pandemic yet, which has led the country to have the highest daily death tolls in the world.Deaths now total 331,433....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021