Left Menu

Mariah Carey hits high note while getting first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American singer and songwriter Mariah Carey, while receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine shot, hit one of her famous high notes.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:56 IST
Mariah Carey hits high note while getting first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Mariah Carey getting her first COVID vaccine shot (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer and songwriter Mariah Carey, while receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine shot, hit one of her famous high notes. As per People magazine, the five-time Grammy winner, hit her famous high notes as she celebrated getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She posted a video of the moment to Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Vaccine side effect: G6."

While addressing her 10 million Instagram followers in the video, she spoke over the doctors and said, "They're having a medical narrative but I'm here. Excited and nervous a little bit about getting this shot. This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am. I just talk and don't really think about it." The mom of two continued, "Here we are, all the way from that first post, washing my hands with Roc and Roe in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe. You know, we're still in this battle together."

During her vaccination appointment, she tried to pose with her hand on her hip, but the doctor asked her to relax. She explained, "I'm filming, that's the problem. I'm in my filming stance." The 'We Belong Together' artist let out a high shriek as the needle went into her shoulder. "It's only part one, it's only part one," she noted. "Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can. We're all in this together, as we've said. Love you much!"

Carey previously posted a video in March 2020 of herself and her twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, both 9, washing their hands while singing the O.D.B. remix of her 1995 single 'Fantasy' for 20 seconds. As per People magazine, Carey recently admitted that having some downtime from performing during the lockdown has been good for her. She gave a glimpse at her quarantine when she appeared on the podcast Questlove Supreme in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken announces appointment of Gayle Smith as US coordinator for Global COVID Response

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the appointment of Gayle Smith, a former veteran diplomat, as the US coordinator for Global COVID Response, while stressing that America must lead the world in bringing the pandemic to an end....

Golf-Georgia voting debate reaches the Masters and Augusta National

Golfers arriving for The Masters at Augusta National on Monday were nudged into addressing Georgias new voting restrictions debate, but tried to steer clear of the controversy including Major League Baseballs decision to remove the All-Star...

New Yorkers rally outside court where man faces anti-Asian hate crime charge

Asian Americans and community activists rallied against anti-Asian hate crimes on Monday outside a New York courthouse where a man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was due to face his first hearing before a ...

U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be difficult and does not foresee any early breakthrough. We dont underestimate the scale of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021