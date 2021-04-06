Left Menu

Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

Named "Heart Of Invictus", the show is being produced under the banner of Archewell production, the creative arm of Meghan and Harry's nonprofit foundation Archewell Organisation, the video-streaming company said on Tuesday. Netflix said the series will provide behind-the-scenes stories of athletes and organizers as they prepare for the event, which has been delayed until next Spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:37 IST
Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022. Named "Heart Of Invictus" , the show is being produced under the banner of Archewell production, the creative arm of Meghan and Harry's nonprofit foundation Archewell Organisation, the video-streaming company said on Tuesday.

Netflix said the series will provide behind-the-scenes stories of athletes and organizers as they prepare for the event, which has been delayed until next Spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Orlando von Einsiedel will direct the multi-episode series and Joanna Natasegara will be its producer, Netflix said. The duo is known for their Oscar-winning work in short documentary "The White Helmets".

The Invictus Games is a multi-sport event created in 2017 by Prince Harry for military personnel wounded in action. The couple, who has been in the news following an explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey last month, signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix in September. (https://reut.rs/3morrTQ)

Harry and Meghan now live in Southern California after making a final split with the royal family. They are working with Winfrey on a documentary series about mental health for the Apple TV+ streaming service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra reports 55,469 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, 34,256 people have recovered from the disease.The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The dea...

Polling concludes peacefully across 1.5 lakh stations, 475 constituencies.

The states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry went to polls on Tuesday across 1.5 lakh polling stations in 475 Assembly constituencies. While Assam witnessed polling for its third and last phase...

MoS G Kishan Reddy Home condemns Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Minister of State MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday condemned the recent Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in which 22 CRPF jawans lost their lives, saying that nothing can be won through violence. Speaking to the media, Reddy said, Nothing...

Turkey summons China's ambassador over Twitter posts

Turkey summoned Chinas ambassador after the embassy suggested on Twitter that it could take action against two Turkish politicians who criticised Beijings treatment of its Muslim Uyghur community.A Foreign Ministry official said the ambassa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021