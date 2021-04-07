Left Menu

Nagma tests positive for COVID-19 days after receiving vaccine

Actor-politician Nagma on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote that she contracted the virus despite receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 2.The Congress leader asked her fans to be cautious, even if they have been vaccinated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 20:50 IST
Nagma tests positive for COVID-19 days after receiving vaccine
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Actor-politician Nagma on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote that she contracted the virus despite receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 2.

The Congress leader asked her fans to be cautious, even if they have been vaccinated. ''Had taken my first dose of vaccine a few days ago. Tested for Covid-19, my test has come positive so quarantined myself at home. All please take care and take necessary precautions. ''Even after taking the first dose of vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe,'' the actor wrote. Nagma, who made her big screen debut in 1990 with the Salman Khan-starrer actioner ''Baaghi'', is known for her performances in movies like ''King Uncle'', co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, ''Suhaag'' and ''Baashha. She also featured in Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Kannada films. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 10,428 new coronavirus cases and 23 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, which took its caseload to 4,82,760 and death toll to 11,851.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...

Britain will have enough electricity over summer - National Grid

Britain should have enough electricity to meet demand over the summer months, the countrys National Grid Electricity System Operator ESO said on Thursday, even though peak demand could be slightly higher than last year.Electricity demand is...

FEATURE-With Thai boxing, Egyptian women fight sex attacks and stereotypes

By Menna A. Farouk ABU ZAABAL, Egypt, April 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - F our young Egyptian women, wearing headscarves, leggings and boxing gloves, punch and kick each other, encouraged by their female coach Samah Ahmed - founder of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021