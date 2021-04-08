Lucas Till's 'MacGyver' series to conclude with season five

CBS has announced that Lucas Till-starrer ''MacGyver'' series will end with its fifth season.

The show is a reboot of 1980s American action-adventure TV series of the same title that featured actor Richard Dean Anderson in the lead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series finale will air on April 30 on CBS.

''All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew,'' Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. ''The 'MacGyver' team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We're gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves,'' he added.

The show, which started in September 2016, featured Till as Angus ''Mac'' MacGyver, an undercover government agent who prefers to fight crime with ingenious feats of engineering rather than lethal force.

In an Instagram post, Till addressed the show's end, saying that the last five years have been ''the most formative years'' of his life. ''Lots of tough, lots of love. I made life long friends, actually no, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through. ''Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I'm like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support,'' the actor wrote.

Produced by CBS Studios and Lionsgate, the reboot also counts David Straiton, James Wan, Henry Winkler, Lee David Zlotoff and Michael Clear as exec producers.

