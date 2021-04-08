Left Menu

'House of Gucci': Lady Gaga stuns in wedding dress while filming in Rome

American singer-songwriter and actor Lady Gaga stepped out in a stunning white lace wedding dress and cathedral-length veil while filming 'House of Gucci' on the streets of Rome, Italy, on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:54 IST
'House of Gucci': Lady Gaga stuns in wedding dress while filming in Rome
Lady Gaga (Image courtesy: House Of Gucci Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter and actor Lady Gaga stepped out in a stunning white lace wedding dress and cathedral-length veil while filming 'House of Gucci' on the streets of Rome, Italy, on Thursday. According to Page Six, the Ridley Scott-directed crime drama stars Adam Driver as doomed fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci and the 35-year-old singer as his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of plotting his murder in 1995.

For a scene seemingly re-enacting Gucci and Reggiani's 1973 nuptials, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning superstar donned an A-line gown with an illusion neckline, long sheer sleeves, scalloped hem and intricate appliques. The lace-trimmed veil sat high atop Gaga's brunette bouffant. Per Page Six, the bridal look was finished with a pair of Manolo Blahnik crystal-buckled 'Hangisi' pumps (USD 995) in cream satin. The sparkling shoes were the same as Carrie Bradshaw's wedding footwear from the first 'Sex and the City' movie.

It appears as though the 'House of Gucci' costume team took some liberties with the design of the dress itself; Reggiani's actual gown was much simpler in silhouette, with a high neck, long sleeves and zero sheer details whatsoever. While the Gucci family featured in the story is no longer involved in the brand today, Gucci president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri recently told WWD that the company is allowing "total creative freedom" to the production, even "providing access to the house's historical archive for wardrobe and props."

In March, the 'A Star Is Born' crooner offered fans a first glimpse at the film's costumes, when she posed alongside 37-year-old Driver in a black puff-sleeved turtleneck and trousers accessorised with plenty of gold jewellery and pearls, possibly from Gucci's archives. As reported by Page Six, the singer's co-star wore a white snowsuit tied at the waist, a cream cable-knit sweater and glasses identical to those often worn by the late Maurizio Gucci.

While in character on set, the pair have also been spotted sporting classic trench coats, and Gaga has been snapped in a fur coat and chic red dress with matching heels. Also starring Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino and an unrecognisable Jared Leto, the movie is based on Sara Gay Forden's book 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,' and is set to be released in November. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. plays down expectations for Vienna Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...

Semiconductor shortage hitting auto output seen resolved in second half 2020- Mexico industry group

The director of Mexico auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday a global lack of semiconductors that is was expected to be resolved in the second half of the year.The chip shortage was the cause of low exports in March, which caused a misa...

Pakistan visit to Kabul called off after explosives' find

A plane carrying Pakistans parliament speaker and a delegation of lawmakers was turned back on Thursday as it was about to land in Kabul after explosives, apparently years old, were found near the airport building, a senior Afghan military ...

Bangladeshi terrorist of Ansarullah Bangla Team jailed for 7 yrs

A special NIA court here on Thursday sentenced a Bangladeshi terrorist of the outlawed Ansarullah Bangla Team to seven years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India.Rizual Islam, 25, of Bangladeshs Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021