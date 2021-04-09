Priyanka Chopra Jonas to present at 2021 BAFTA awards

Left Menu

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been announced as one of the presenters for the 74th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. The annual award ceremony, which has been delayed from its usual February date due to the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to take place on April 10 and 11 at the Royal Albert Hall here.

Chopra Jonas will be joined by other presenters, which include Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, and Pedro Pascal, the BAFTA announced on Thursday.

The ''Quantico'' star had recently announced the Oscar nominations, along with her husband pop-star Nick Jonas. Chopra Jonas and other star presenters from London will be joined by additional presenters from Los Angeles including Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renee Zellweger.

The 38-year-old actor's last release, ''The White Tiger'', is nominated in two categories at the BAFTA, including best leading actor male for Adarsh Gourav and adapted screenplay for director Ramin Bahrani.

