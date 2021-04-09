Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club

Kim Kardashian has added billionaires to her resume. The cosmetics and shapewear businesswoman, who launched her career off the reality TV series "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," was included on Tuesday for the first time on Forbes magazine's list of the world's billionaires.

Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction

A rare poster for the 1965 James Bond film "Thunderball" is headed for auction on Friday - and expected to go under the hammer for up to $16,000. The highlight of an online sale of Bond memorabilia, the Advance British Quad poster has four panels depicting the suave 007 agents, then played by Scottish actor Sean Connery, fighting villains or surrounded by scantily clad women.

From stage to canvas: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition

In a Seoul cafe, K-pop stars Song Min-ho and Kang Seung-Yoon talk through a selection of their paintings and photographs that will be headed for a London exhibition this autumn. Mainly known for their music, the WINNER bandmates will showcase their art, alongside fellow K-pop singer Henry Lau, at the START Art Fair, held at the Saatchi Gallery and coinciding with the famed Frieze Art Week.

'Spider-Man' and other Sony films to hit Netflix after theaters

Streaming service Netflix Inc reached a deal to offer new "Spider-Man" movies and other films from Sony Pictures to U.S. customers after they play in theaters, the companies said on Thursday. The five-year arrangement will begin with the 2022 slate of movies, which is scheduled to include Marvel film "Morbius," best-selling book adaptation "Where the Crawdads Sing" and Brad Pitt thriller "Bullet Train."

Space thriller 'Voyagers' will strike a lockdown chord, star Sheridan says

"Ready Player One" star Tye Sheridan sets off into outer space to save humankind in "Voyagers", a science-fiction thriller that opens in U.S. cinemas on Friday, and which he believes may strike a particular chord with a pandemic-weary public. The movie is set in 2063. Earth has become hot, dry, and disease-stricken but scientists have discovered a new planet that can support human life.

Disneyland's Avengers area to open in June with Spider-Man and shawarma

A new Avengers-themed area featuring a Spider-Man ride, roaming superheroes, and a shawarma food cart will open at Walt Disney Co's Disneyland Resort in California on June 4, the head of the company's parks division said on Thursday. The debut will come weeks after the resort in Anaheim, about 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles, begins welcoming back guests for the first time in a year starting on April 30.

Ibrahimovic to make acting debut in new Asterix and Obelix film

He has already sampled the life of a singer at Italy's Sanremo music festival, and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will now turn his hand to acting after being cast in a new Asterix and Obelix film. Reports that the Swede would take a role in 'Asterix and Obelix: The Silk Road' appeared to be confirmed when Ibrahimovic posted a picture saying 'Antivirus' on his Instagram page, the name of the character he will play.

Queen of Twitter: Dionne Warwick uses her voice on social media

American singer Dionne Warwick, who has reigned as a diva for over six decades, is now using her voice as the 'Queen of Twitter,' spreading joy and poking fun in viral tweets to a new audience. The pop legend, 80, regularly tweets her thoughts on life, career, and fellow musicians, sometimes prompting responses that lead to heartwarming exchanges.

Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey with 'Another Round'

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen says his new movie "Another Round" became the most important thing he had ever done following the death of director Thomas Vinterberg's daughter four days after the shooting began in 2019. Mikkelsen has been nominated for a best leading actor BAFTA for the movie and Vinterberg for the best director Oscar. The film has also been nominated in the foreign language categories at this year's Oscars and BAFTAs.

Nike ends lawsuit over Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes,' which will be recalled

Nike Inc said on Thursday a Brooklyn company that made "Satan Shoes" in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X has agreed to voluntarily recall the shoes, as part of a legal settlement with the athletics giant. The settlement with MSCHF Product Studio Inc resolves a trademark infringement lawsuit that Nike filed last week over the black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike "swoosh" logo and quickly sold out at $1,018 a pair.

