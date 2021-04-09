Left Menu

Mammootty-starrer 'The Priest' to release on Amazon Prime Video

Chacko said he was fortunate to get his dream cast of Mammootty and Warrier in the film and hoped The Priest would find a wider audience with its release on Amazon Prime Video.I feel fortunate to get the two of the most loved South stars together on the screen.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 14:33 IST
Mammootty-starrer 'The Priest' to release on Amazon Prime Video

South superstar Mammootty's latest Malayalam feature ''The Priest' is set to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 14, the streamer announced on Friday. Directed by Jofin T Chacko, the horror-suspense-drama film, which also stars, had a theatrical release on March 11. According to the official synopsis, the film follows a priest and a police officer trying to solve a set of mysterious suicides but as their investigation closes in, they discover another crime with even farther-reaching consequences. Mammootty, who plays the role of father Benedict in the film, said ''The Priest'' aligned with the kind of work he was looking out for. ''In this film, I am essaying the character of a priest who, like detectives, tries to solve different cases coming his way through his extraordinary skills. ''Thrilled to have the film premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video, now audiences from across the world can enjoy the movie,'' the 69-year-old actor said in a statement. Chacko said he was fortunate to get his dream cast of Mammootty and Warrier in the film and hoped ''The Priest'' would find a wider audience with its release on Amazon Prime Video.

''I feel fortunate to get the two of the most loved South stars together on the screen. Now after its successful theatrical release, I can't wait enough for its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, which will help movie lovers across 240 countries and territories to watch the film,'' Chacko said.

Calling her first ever collaboration with Mammootty a ''dream come true'', Warrier said she learnt a lot as an artiste while working on ''The Priest''.

''I am glad that I got to be a part of this film. There’s so much to learn from Mammootty Sir, I believe it naturally enhances your performance working with such brilliant co-actors. I am excited and looking forward to the film’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video for the global audience,'' she added. Jointly produced by Anto Joseph, Unnikrishnan B and V N Babu under their banner Anto Joseph Film Company and RD Illuminations, the film also stars Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan and Jagadish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

HC stays appointment of former TN CS as NGT member

The Madras High Court on Friday stayed a Union Environment Ministry order, appointing former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan as an expert member of the southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal NGT.The first bench of Chie...

Boeing production issue prompts airlines to pull some 737 MAX jets from service

U.S. airlines temporarily grounded more than 60 Boeing 737 MAX jets on Friday after the U.S. planemaker asked 16 carriers who operate the jet to address an electrical power system issue in the aircraft. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administrat...

IIMC Delhi agrees to conduct practical classes on Delhi campus after students protest

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication on Friday said it has decided to start practical classes for various post-graduate diploma courses from April 26 at its New Delhi campus.A number of IIMC students had staged a protest on Monday dem...

Norway wealth fund should invest in fewer companies, government says

Norways 1.3 trillion wealth fund, the worlds largest, should reduce the size of its global company reference index by between 25 and 30 to better follow up companies, primarily by removing small cap stocks, the finance ministry proposed on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021