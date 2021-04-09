Ex-President Clinton, first lady offer sympathy

Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered their condolences on the death of Prince Philip.

The statement from the Clintons extended their sympathies to Queen Elizabeth II, her family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Hillary and I mourn the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, and we join people from all around the world in giving thanks for his remarkable life of service. ''We enjoyed every opportunity we had to visit with him through the years and will always be deeply grateful for the kindness he showed us.” Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

The team behind Netflix's hugely popular royal drama The Crown say they are "deeply saddened" to hear of the death of Prince Philip.

In a joint statement, Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on The Crown say their thoughts are with the royal family “at this sad time.” Philip had a long association with film and television. In 1959, he became the first president of the forerunner of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. In a statement, BAFTA said Philip “occupies a special place in the Academy's history and will be missed enormously.” In The Crown, Philip was played by Matt Smith in the first two series of the series, opposite Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. In the ensuing two series, Philip was played by Tobias Menzies opposite Olivia Colman as the queen.

Jonathan Pryce will take over the role for the final two series of The Crown, opposite Imelda Staunton. Filming of the fifth series is due to begin later this year.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella expressed his condolences and those of the nation to Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

He recalled Philips admiration for Italy's artistic and cultural treasures and noted the prince had “always demonstrated sincere friendship toward the Italian people.” Mattarella says: “The memory is alive in multitudes of people around the world of a figure who for over 70 years offered with exemplary dedication his service to the crown and the United Kingdom, accompanying the evolution of his country with an open an innovative spirit.” ___ Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined other world leaders in mourning Prince Philip.

The president says he received the news of the death with great sorrow and a deep sense of loss.

“His Royal Highness Prince Philip has been a towering symbol of family values and the unity of the British people as well as the entire global community. Certainly, we mourn a great man who cherished and worked for peaceful co-existence of the human race,” Kenyatta says.

Queen Elizabeth II learned of her father's death, King George VI, in February 1952 while vacationing at the Sagana Lodge in central Kenya. Philip broke the news to her.

Kenya gained independence from Britain in 1963, following political and sometimes violent agitation for statehood.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his sympathies to Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. He offered his “sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, The Royal Family and the British people upon the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, who lived an exemplary life defined by bravery, a sense of duty and commitment to the youth and the environment.” The Spanish royal family expressed their “deep sorrow” at the death of “our dear uncle Philip.” Members of the two royal households are related as descendants of Britain's Queen Victoria.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, on an official visit to Senegal, also sent his condolences on behalf of the government.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda says he received the news of Prince Philip's death with “great sadness and regret.” Duda stressed that Prince Phillip was a “strong support” to Queen Elizabeth II as well as the people of the United Kingdom. His death is a “irretrievable loss for the United Kingdom, for the Commonwealth and for the entire international community.” President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden say they are keeping Queen Elizabeth II and her family in their hearts following the death of Prince Philip.

In offering condolences on behalf of the United States, the Bidens say in a statement the impact of the prince's decades of public service is evident in the causes he advocated. The Bidens cited Philip's involvement with environmental causes, the military and young people.

They add Philip's legacy will live on not only through his family, his children and grandchildren, but in all the charitable endeavors he helped shaped.

A spokesperson for Jill Biden, who was traveling for appearances in Alabama, says the U.S. first lady had met Queen Elizabeth II and knows Prince Harry. “She has a close relationship with Harry, and her heart is with him and the family today,” says spokesperson Michael LaRosa.

The British government says all official flags, including the Union Flag, will fly at half-staff across all UK government buildings until 8 am the morning after the funeral of Prince Philip.(AP) RUP RUP

