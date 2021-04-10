'Mahabharat' actor Satish Kaul passes away due to Covid-19 complications

Veteran actor Satish Kaul who essayed the role of Lord Indra in the popular TV show 'Mahabharata' and who acted in around 300 Punjabi and Hindi films passed away on Saturday due to Covid-19 related complications. Satish breathed his last at the Bhagwan Ram Charitable Hospital in Ludhiana here. He was 74.

Dr Divya Kumari spoke to ANI and said that Satish was admitted to the hospital on April 8, and was facing breathing issues. He developed a fever six days ago. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and with his oxygen saturation level was dipping. His condition worsened today and he passed away at 1:45 pm. She stated that the late actor's body would be handed over to the caretaker.

The late actor's sister Sushma Kaul said, "He had a fever for the last five-six days and wasn't keeping well. So, on Thursday, we admitted him to the hospital here and then we learnt he had tested positive for coronavirus." "Even after testing positive for COVID-19, he was in a good condition. I spoke to him in the morning where he said that he is fine and suddenly a few hours later, I got a call saying he is no more," she added.

Among his movies include 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha' and 'Aunty No 1'. Apart from 'Mahabharat' Kaul was seen in the Doordarshan series 'Vikram Aur Betaal' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)