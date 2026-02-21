Centre Launches EEZ Access Pass to Boost Deep-Sea Fishing

In a major reform aimed at unlocking India’s under-utilised deep-sea fisheries potential, the Government on February 20, 2026 launched the Access Pass for Fishing in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), marking the operational rollout of the Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the EEZ Rules, 2025.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying & Panchayati Raj, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, formally launched the initiative at KCC Ground, Veraval, handing over Access Passes to 37 fishermen representing 24 fisheries cooperative societies from all 13 coastal States and Union Territories.

Unlocking 24 Lakh sq km of Marine Potential

India has a coastline of approximately 11,099 km and an Exclusive Economic Zone of 24 lakh sq km, yet most fishing activity remains confined to 40–50 nautical miles from the shore. The vast EEZ area, stretching from 12 to 200 nautical miles, remains significantly under-utilised despite scientific assessments indicating substantial high-value potential — particularly tuna and tuna-like species.

The Union Budget 2025–26 had announced an enabling framework for sustainable fisheries in the EEZ and high seas, with special emphasis on the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, which together account for 49% of India’s EEZ and have an estimated marine fisheries potential of 2.48 lakh tonnes.

To provide a legal and institutional foundation, the Government notified the Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the Exclusive Economic Zone Rules, 2025 on November 4, 2025, under the Maritime Zones Act, 1976.

Access Pass: Enabling Deep-Sea Transition

The Access Pass is a central instrument under the new EEZ Rules, designed to:

Support transition from near-shore to deep-sea fishing

Promote fisher organisation into cooperatives and Fisheries Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs)

Increase incomes through higher-value catch

Facilitate export-compliant practices including traceability and certification

Under the Rules, Access Passes are mandatory for approximately 64,000 mechanised fishing vessels and large motorised vessels above 24 metres. Traditional non-motorised crafts are exempt, ensuring protection for small and artisanal fishers.

The Minister described the initiative as a step toward safer, transparent and better-regulated marine fishing operations across India.

ReALCRaft Portal: Zero-Fee Digital Access

The Access Pass is issued free of cost through the upgraded ReALCRaft (Registration and Licensing of Fishing Craft) portal, developed by NIC and the Department of Fisheries.

Key features include:

Fully online, time-bound approval process

Digital issuance via mobile/email

Integration with MPEDA for Catch Certificates

Integration with Export Inspection Council (EIC) for Health Certificates

This single-window ecosystem ensures end-to-end traceability, sanitary compliance and eco-labelling, improving access to premium global seafood markets and enhancing India’s export competitiveness.

Training and Cooperative Push

To support the transition to deep-sea operations, the Department of Fisheries plans structured training and capacity-building programmes through:

CIFNET (Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training)

Fisheries Survey of India (FSI)

Coastal States and UT administrations

A Joint Working Group with the Ministry of Cooperation has also been formed to strengthen fisheries cooperatives and promote small-scale fisher participation in deep-sea fishing, post-harvest management, processing and export value chains.

National Representation at Launch

Access Passes were handed over to fishermen from all coastal regions, including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, Daman & Diu, West Bengal, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Gujarat — reflecting pan-India participation in the reform.

Strengthening Fisher Welfare and Safety

The initiative builds on ongoing welfare and safety measures:

Installation of 1 lakh transponders on fishing vessels (over 50,000 installed so far) for real-time tracking, distress alerts and weather warnings

Annual livelihood support to nearly 6 lakh fisher families during fishing bans and lean seasons

Enhanced accident insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh, benefiting over 33 lakh fishers

By linking vessels to agencies such as the Indian Coast Guard, the transponder system enhances safety during adverse weather and emergencies, even beyond mobile coverage zones.

Toward Sustainable and Export-Led Growth

The EEZ Access Pass framework represents a structural shift in India’s marine fisheries policy — moving from near-shore exploitation to sustainable deep-sea utilisation, while strengthening conservation, international compliance and fisher livelihoods.

With vast untapped oceanic potential and integrated digital governance, the initiative is expected to boost high-value tuna exports, improve income security and position India as a responsible and competitive global marine player.