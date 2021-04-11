Left Menu

We've lost the 'grandfather of the nation', UK's Prince Andrew says

The death of Britain's Prince Philip has deprived the nation of its grandfather and left a huge void for his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth, the couple's second son said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 19:10 IST
We've lost the 'grandfather of the nation', UK's Prince Andrew says

The death of Britain's Prince Philip has deprived the nation of its grandfather and left a huge void for his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth, the couple's second son said on Sunday. Prince Andrew described Philip as a "remarkable man" after he left a private service in Windsor, where his father died on Friday at the age of 99.

"It's a great loss," he said. "I think the way I would put it is we've lost almost the grandfather of the nation." He said the family was rallying around his 94-year-old mother, adding she was stoical in the face of a loss that she had described as "having left a huge void in her life".

Andrew has rarely been seen in public since he stepped down from official duties in 2019 over the controversy surrounding his association with the disgraced late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein. Prayers were said for Philip at the private service in All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park west of London, echoing church services across the country.

At a service at Canterbury Cathedral, the Archbishop of Canterbury prayed for those who found that the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, as Philip was officially known, had left a "very great gap" in their lives. As part of eight days of national mourning, people gathered outside Windsor Castle and other royal palaces to leave flowers, while religious and political leaders expressed support for the queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch.

A note attached to a Royal Navy peak cap left amongst flowers at Windsor, a tribute to Philip's service in the navy, read: "God bless you Sir, you were an example to us all." STIRRING MUSIC

At Canterbury Cathedral, Edward Elgar's stirring Nimrod was played, the piece of music that accompanies many British funerals and memorial services and is played annually at the Cenotaph in London to mark the National Service of Remembrance. A Greek prince, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she ascended to the throne. He helped the monarchy modernise in the post-World War Two period and supported the queen through numerous crises over the years.

His funeral will be held next Saturday, with long-established plans redrawn and scaled down because of COVID-19 restrictions. The prince will be given a ceremonial royal funeral rather than a state funeral. There will be no public processions, and it will be held entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle and limited to 30 mourners.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not attend. A 'LITTLE SPACE' FOR THE QUEEN

John Major, who was British prime minister from 1990 to 1997, said he hoped the queen would be given the time she needs to grieve after she lost her husband of 73 years. He said being the head of state was a "very lonely position in many ways", and the queen would feel the loss of a man she had relied on for decades.

"I know she is the monarch, I know she has responsibilities, but she has earned the right to have a period of privacy in which to grieve with her family," he told the BBC. Union flags will fly at half-mast at royal residences and government buildings until the day after the funeral. The royal family is observing two weeks of mourning.

HARRY AND MEGHAN Major, who was guardian to Princes William and Harry after their mother Diana died, said he also hoped the funeral would help reunite the family after it was rocked last month by an interview given by Harry and his wife Meghan to Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that an unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their unborn child's skin might be. Harry will return from the United States, where the couple now live, to attend the funeral while Meghan, who is pregnant with their second child, will not, on her doctor's advice.

"The friction that we are told has arisen is a friction better ended as speedily as possible," Major said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Admin collects Rs 1.60 lakh fine from people in J-K's Ramban for violating COVID-19 guidelines

The administration on Sunday collected nearly Rs 1.60 lakh as fine from people in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban for violating COVID-19 guidelines, an official said.Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the district administration has imposed restr...

Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor

Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the blocs ...

UP schools shut till Apr 30 as state reports record single-day spike in virus cases

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools till April 30, on a day the state reported its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.According to a government st...

Sharad Pawar to undergo gallbladder surgery on Monday: NCP

Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar who is admitted to Mumbais Breach Candy hospital, will be undergoing gallbladder surgery on Monday, informed Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. Our party President Sharad Pawar Saheb has been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021