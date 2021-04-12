"Anything Can Be" a Book of Heartfelt Letters by India's Most Eminent to Raise Funds for CRY's 1000 Day Campaign

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) “Anything Can Be” a delightful book, is an initiative of CRY - the renowned 40-year-old NGO that has impacted the lives of over 3 million children already. Authored by Sathya Saran and published by Penguin India, the book compiles words of wisdom and love for our children from some of India’s most well-known parents and grandparents.

This book is inspired by a treasure trove of dreams.

Dreams woven by children, with their bright smiles and infinite potential, who brave the odds every day. Children who often don’t make it past their 5th birthday. This grim situation has worsened with the Coronavirus pandemic as the loss of livelihoods has deprived underprivileged children of proper nutrition, timely immunization and healthcare. The first 1000 days of a child’s life are extremely important but never have they been more critical for survival. With this book, we hope to raise funds that are urgently needed to give every child a healthier start to life.

With “Anything Can Be”, CRY hopes to raise funds that are urgently needed to give every child a healthier start to life, via the CRY 1000 Day Campaign. What makes this book special are the eminent contributors who have poured their heart out with letters of love for their children/grandchildren. Contributors range from proud grandparents like Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Sangita Jindal, Zia Mody, Boman Irani, HRH Arvind Singh Mewar, Hema Malini to caring parents like Nyrika Holkar, Mandira Bedi, Sameera Reddy, Tanvi Jindal Shete, Amit Chandra, Diana Hayden etc. In true spirit of inclusion, the book also features letters from parents from some of CRYs projects.

“CRY has been working for over 40 years to ensure marginalized Indian children have a happy and healthy childhood. This pandemic however has deprived children of proper nutrition, immunization and healthcare. But there is always hope, as reflected in the heartfelt letters written by our patrons to their children and grandchildren in our book - Anything Can Be. With it we are raising funds to give children a healthier start to life. CRY is deeply grateful to all who have partnered us on this special project. The letters are truly special and it makes us believe that we are all united in our dreams for children as India’s future,” says Ratan Batliboi, Board Chair & Hon. Trustee, CRY.

Sapna Kar, Project Advisor & Concept Head for this fundraising initiative says, “In an instant messaging era where letter writing is a forgotten art, putting together this book of letters from caring parents and indulgent grandparents was a pleasure. Some of the children in the book are too young to understand these today, but imagine the value of these letters to them when they grow up. This means the book lives for posterity. Alongside we could raise funds for the CRY 1000 Day Campaign.” Other details: MRP of the book: The book will be available across bookstores at Rs. 699 Look: Hardbound Publisher: Penguin India What is the CRY 1000-day campaign? The first 1000 days of life - between a woman’s pregnancy and her child’s second birthday - is a period when the foundation for optimum health and development is established. In our project areas, CRY aims to ensure access to free equitable, quality primary healthcare for mothers and children such that the children survive, grow and develop in a healthy manner. Our intervention thus focuses on: • The first 1000 days of life - between a woman’s pregnancy and her child’s second birthday - is a period when the foundation for optimum health and development is established.

• Ensuring that all pregnant women are accessing quality Ante Natal Care (ANC).

• Promoting timely referrals to primary health care centers for maternal morbidity.

• Enabling institutional deliveries.

• Ensuring post-natal check-ups; promoting exclusive breast feeding up to six months; ensuring access to nutritious food and adequate rest for lactating mothers.

• Promoting appropriate feeding practices.

• Child wise tracking towards prevention of infant morbidity and mortality.

• Child wise growth monitoring and related follow-ups.

• Strong Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) to promote/ensure access to primary health care without discrimination based on gender and disability, and also to address superstition, myths and misconceptions.

• Management of preventable diseases at community level including identification, treatment, referral and follow-up.

• Ensuring the immunization of children as per prescribed schedules, accompanied by strong BCC components on importance of timely immunization.

