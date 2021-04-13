Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Happy anniversary to The Metropolitan Museum of Art!

Today Google illustrates a beautiful doodle to celebrate the 151st Anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York City, is the largest art museum in the United States.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (colloquially the Met)was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens—businessmen and financiers as well as leading artists and thinkers of the day—who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to the American people. On this day in 1870, the museum was officially incorporated and soon after acquired its first work of art: a Roman sarcophagus.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art collection contains over 2 million works, divided among 17 curatorial departments. The main building at 1000 Fifth Avenue, along the Museum Mile on the eastern edge of Central Park in Manhattan's Upper East Side, is by area one of the world's largest art galleries. A much smaller second location, The Cloisters at Fort Tryon Park in Upper Manhattan, contains an extensive collection of art, architecture, and artifacts from medieval Europe.

The permanent collection consists of works of art from classical antiquity and ancient Egypt, paintings, and sculptures from nearly all the European masters, and an extensive collection of American and modern art. The Met maintains extensive holdings of African, Asian, Oceanian, Byzantine, and Islamic art. The museum is home to encyclopedic collections of musical instruments, costumes, and accessories, as well as antique weapons and armor from around the world. Several notable interiors, ranging from 1st-century Rome through modern American design, are installed in its galleries.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was closed for 202 days, and attracted only 1,124,759 visitors, a drop of 83 percent from 2019, but it still ranked ninth on the list of most-visited art museums in the world.

