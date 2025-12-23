Left Menu

DARPG Holds 33rd National Webinar to Replicate PM Award-Winning Governance Models

Pursuant to these directions, DARPG has conducted 33 National Good Governance Webinars, at the frequency of one webinar every month since April 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 01:10 IST
The webinar was chaired by Shri Puneet Yadav, Additional Secretary, DARPG, and attended by senior officers of the Department. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

 

In line with the Prime Minister’s directions to promote wider dissemination and replication of best governance practices, the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) has been organising virtual conferences and webinars with District Collectors and government officials across the country. These platforms invite past winners of the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration to share their experiences, with the objective of scaling up successful, citizen-centric initiatives.

33 National Webinars Since April 2022

Pursuant to these directions, DARPG has conducted 33 National Good Governance Webinars, at the frequency of one webinar every month since April 2022. The initiative is aimed at encouraging knowledge-sharing, institutionalisation and replication of award-winning practices recognised under the PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration.

Each webinar typically witnesses participation of around 1,000 officials, including officers from line departments, State Governments, District Collectors’ offices, State Administrative Training Institutes and Central Training Institutes, making it a key national platform for governance learning and capacity building.

Focus on Sustainability and Replication

These webinars go beyond showcasing success stories. They also provide valuable insights into the current status of institutionalisation and sustainability of award-winning initiatives, while highlighting their replication and expansion across districts and States. This approach ensures that innovative governance models move from isolated success stories to widely adopted best practices.

Highlights of the 33rd Webinar

The 33rd National Good Governance Webinar was held on 22 December 2025 and featured presentations on two initiatives that received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2023 under the theme ‘Holistic Development of Districts’.

The initiatives presented were:

  • Nalanda District initiative, Bihar, presented by Shri Shashank Shubhankar, District Magistrate, Gaya, Bihar

  • Barpeta District initiative, Assam, presented by Shri Aayush Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Sivasagar, Assam

Both presentations were made through detailed PowerPoint sessions, outlining the design, implementation, outcomes, and replicability of the initiatives.

Wide Participation Across the Country

The webinar was chaired by Shri Puneet Yadav, Additional Secretary, DARPG, and attended by senior officers of the Department. Participation was recorded from over 800 locations across India, with the presence of senior officials from Administrative Reforms Departments of States and Union Territories, District Collectors, State and District-level officers, and faculty and officers from Central and State Administrative Training Institutes.

Strengthening Good Governance Nationwide

The series of National Good Governance Webinars reflects DARPG’s commitment to strengthening evidence-based, outcome-oriented public administration by enabling peer learning and replication of proven governance models. By systematically sharing award-winning practices, the initiative supports the creation of a more responsive, efficient and citizen-focused administrative system across India.

 

