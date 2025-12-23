HLTF Reviews Roadmap to Boost Infrastructure and Connectivity in Northeast

The Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, chaired the third meeting of the High-Level Task Force (HLTF) on Infrastructure, Logistics Cost and Connectivity in the North Eastern Region (NER) on 22 December 2025. The meeting witnessed the participation of Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Shri Lalduhoma, Chief Minister of Mizoram, along with senior officials from key Central Ministries and representatives of other North Eastern States.

Reviewing Challenges and Setting Regional Priorities

The HLTF undertook a comprehensive review of logistics and connectivity challenges across the Northeast, assessed short-, medium- and long-term infrastructure priorities, and discussed institutional mechanisms and inter-ministerial coordination required for effective implementation of projects across the region.

The discussions focused on reducing logistics costs, improving last-mile connectivity, enhancing multimodal transport networks, and ensuring seamless coordination between the Centre and States to unlock the economic potential of the Northeast.

Tripura CM Presents Phase-Wise Roadmap

Chairing the meeting, Chief Minister Manik Saha presented a detailed, phase-wise roadmap for strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in the NER. The roadmap covered key areas such as:

Logistics and multimodal connectivity (road, rail, air and waterways)

Cross-border trade corridors aligned with regional and international trade opportunities

Digital and power infrastructure enablers

Institutional and financial mechanisms to support timely project execution

Emphasising the need to treat the Northeast as a unified economic and logistical region, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of close coordination among major Central Ministries, including Road Transport & Highways, Railways, Civil Aviation, Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Power, IT & Telecom, and Petroleum & Natural Gas. He also highlighted the need for proactive and time-bound resolution of forest and environmental clearance issues, which often delay infrastructure projects in the region.

Mizoram’s Role under Act East Policy

Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Lalduhoma, highlighted the strategic importance of Mizoram as a gateway to neighbouring countries under India’s Act East Policy. He called for accelerated progress on key regional connectivity projects, particularly the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, which is critical for enhancing access to Southeast Asia.

He further emphasised the role of border trade, logistics infrastructure, and institutional support in achieving the objectives of the HLTF and unlocking cross-border economic opportunities for the Northeastern States.

Union Minister Scindia Calls for Coordinated Execution

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia appreciated the comprehensive roadmap proposed by the Tripura Chief Minister in consultation with other HLTF members. He described it as a holistic strategy for enhancing infrastructure, logistics and connectivity in the NER, noting that its success would depend on active collaboration between Central Ministries and State Governments.

Given the multi-sectoral nature of the framework, the Union Minister suggested that inputs from concerned Line Ministries such as MoRTH, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Railways, and NITI Aayog should be incorporated before finalising the Task Force’s report, to ensure alignment with national priorities and optimal resource deployment.

High-Level Task Forces for the Northeast

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) constituted eight High-Level Task Forces, each headed by the Chief Minister of one Northeastern State, with the Union Minister (MDoNER) and three other NE Chief Ministers as members. This initiative was based on a consensus reached during the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held on 21 December 2024 in Agartala.

The HLTF mechanism aims to provide focused, State-led leadership to address sector-specific challenges and accelerate inclusive development across the Northeast.

The third HLTF meeting marks an important step towards strengthening regional integration, reducing logistics bottlenecks, and improving connectivity, thereby supporting sustainable economic growth and strategic development of the North Eastern Region.