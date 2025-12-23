Admin Expenditure Raised to 9%, Shivraj Chouhan Assures Timely Pay for Rozgar Staff

Union Minister for Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday interacted with Rozgar Sahayaks from various States in Bhopal, where they expressed gratitude for the government’s decision to increase administrative expenditure from 6% to 9%. The move, he said, directly addresses long-standing concerns over delayed salaries of employment assistants, panchayat secretaries and technical staff working at the grassroots level.

Addressing Salary Delays Through Higher Administrative Allocation

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan acknowledged that delays in salary payments had been a persistent issue under rural employment programmes. To resolve this, the government has taken an important policy decision to enhance administrative expenditure by one and a half times, from 6% to 9%.

He explained that from the total proposed budget of ₹1,51,282 crore, over ₹13,000 crore will now be earmarked specifically for salaries and essential administrative requirements. This allocation, he said, would be sufficient to ensure timely payment of staff salaries and smooth administrative functioning.

The Union Minister assured that strict monitoring mechanisms would be put in place to prevent wastage of funds. “There will be no unnecessary expenditure on jeeps, vehicles or other non-essential heads. Salaries will be paid first, and only then will other essential expenses be met,” he said, adding that necessary directions would be issued in coordination with State Governments.

Strengthening Employment Guarantees Beyond MGNREGA

Highlighting major reforms in rural employment, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that unlike the earlier MGNREGA guarantee of 100 days, there is now a legal guarantee of 125 days of employment under the Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana. He emphasised that this enhancement strengthens the right to employment and provides greater income security to rural households.

Keeping agricultural realities in mind, State Governments have also been empowered to issue notifications allowing up to 60 days of employment in agricultural work during sowing and harvesting seasons. This provision aims to ensure availability of labour for farmers while providing additional employment opportunities to workers.

Robust Provisions for Wages and Unemployment Allowance

The Union Minister said that wage payment provisions have been made significantly more robust. If wages are not paid within 15 days, workers will now be entitled to additional compensation. “It will no longer be acceptable for wages to remain pending for months,” he said, assuring that timely wage payments have been institutionalised.

He added that existing wage rates will continue and wages will increase every year, ensuring sustained income growth for rural workers. In cases where employment is not provided, the unemployment allowance mechanism has been strengthened far beyond earlier provisions.

Making Viksit Bharat–G RAM G More Practical

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that efforts have been made to remove earlier shortcomings and make the Viksit Bharat–G RAM G scheme more practical and effective. The increase in administrative expenditure, he noted, is a concrete step towards easing the difficulties faced by frontline staff such as Rozgar Sahayaks.

He urged employment assistants to ensure that correct information about the reforms reaches every level and assured them that further improvements would continue after consultations with State Governments, particularly to support staff working at the panchayat level.

Viksit Bharat–G RAM G: From Bill to Act

The Minister described Viksit Bharat–G RAM G as a historic initiative that has now become an Act following the President’s assent. While acknowledging attempts by some quarters to create confusion about the scheme, he stressed the importance of disseminating accurate information so that every village understands its true benefits.

Four Categories of Works Under the Scheme

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan outlined the four broad categories of works to be undertaken under the scheme:

Water conservation and management – ponds, check dams and water-saving structures Basic village infrastructure – schools, hospitals, Anganwadi centres, roads, drains and facilities for women’s livelihood missions and FPOs Livelihood-based works – activities aimed at expanding employment opportunities Disaster mitigation works – retaining walls, drainage systems and river- and stream-related protection structures

Village-Led Development Vision

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the Union Minister said development must be visible on the ground. Under the Viksit Gram Panchayat Yojana, all plans will be prepared through collective deliberation, with villages themselves deciding their development priorities.

He concluded by assuring Rozgar Sahayaks that the government remains committed to empowering grassroots workers and strengthening rural development through transparent, people-centric reforms.