GURUNAAM a spiritual movement “Sabai Ghat Ram Bole…Ram…Ram…Ram…” Sant Namdev’s Bhajan in Guru Granth Sahib

Saint Namdev never cursed or spoke badly about anyone but kept on chanting the name of Ram and Vitthal. Saint Namdevs bhajans of Bhagwan RAM is incorporated in the GURU GRANTH SAHIB.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Founder of Sikhism visited this temple and the birthplace of Namdev. Saint Namdev’s hymns in marathi were translated to Punjabi and included in Guru Granth Sahib. Even during Ram Janmabhoomi Case in Supreme Court, evidence was presented that Guru Nanak Dev Ji had visited Ayodhya, the birthplace of Bhagwan Ram for darshan in 1510-11 AD.

Music Director Kuldip Singh with his expertise, experience and devotion has created the best of fusion of Hindi and Punjabi in this precious bhajans of Bhagwan Ram. “Sabai Ghat Ram Bole…Ram…Ram…Ram…” Whereas “Naam E Preet Narayan Lagi…” is a bhajan by Saint Namdeo sung at the same place and at the back side of the same temple as a tribute to him proudly says Jaswinder Singh.

Divine feelings can be experienced through music by Kuldip Singh and rendering by eminent singers Suresh Wadkar and Jaswinder Singh.

Harvinder Pal Timmy Mehta and S Satinder Pal Singh Ahuja Co associates considers their association with GURUNAAM as SEVA and would like to request Indians across the world to listen to this presentation on Times Music Spiritual and share the same to maximum for propagating universal brotherhood.

