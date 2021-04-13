Left Menu

GURUNAAM a spiritual movement “Sabai Ghat Ram Bole…Ram…Ram…Ram…” Sant Namdev’s Bhajan in Guru Granth Sahib

Saint Namdevs bhajans of Bhagwan RAM is incorporated in the GURU GRANTH SAHIB.Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Founder of Sikhism visited this temple and the birthplace of Namdev.

PTI | India | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:13 IST
GURUNAAM a spiritual movement “Sabai Ghat Ram Bole…Ram…Ram…Ram…” Sant Namdev’s Bhajan in Guru Granth Sahib

Balwinder Singh Sandhu ,Kuldip Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Kailash Kher, Harvinder Pal Timmy Mehta, Bharat Dabholkar, Dalip Tahil, Aadesh Bandekar, Padmaja Phenny Joglekar, S Satinder Pal Singh Ahuja.

Saint Namdev never cursed or spoke badly about anyone but kept on chanting the name of Ram and Vitthal. Saint Namdevs bhajans of Bhagwan RAM is incorporated in the GURU GRANTH SAHIB.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Founder of Sikhism visited this temple and the birthplace of Namdev. Saint Namdev’s hymns in marathi were translated to Punjabi and included in Guru Granth Sahib. Even during Ram Janmabhoomi Case in Supreme Court, evidence was presented that Guru Nanak Dev Ji had visited Ayodhya, the birthplace of Bhagwan Ram for darshan in 1510-11 AD.

Music Director Kuldip Singh with his expertise, experience and devotion has created the best of fusion of Hindi and Punjabi in this precious bhajans of Bhagwan Ram. “Sabai Ghat Ram Bole…Ram…Ram…Ram…” Whereas “Naam E Preet Narayan Lagi…” is a bhajan by Saint Namdeo sung at the same place and at the back side of the same temple as a tribute to him proudly says Jaswinder Singh.

Divine feelings can be experienced through music by Kuldip Singh and rendering by eminent singers Suresh Wadkar and Jaswinder Singh.

Harvinder Pal Timmy Mehta and S Satinder Pal Singh Ahuja Co associates considers their association with GURUNAAM as SEVA and would like to request Indians across the world to listen to this presentation on Times Music Spiritual and share the same to maximum for propagating universal brotherhood. https://youtu.be/UhTx50SSQ0E https://youtu.be/ot-13qBAakU PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'Court' actor Vira Sathidar dies of coronavirus complications

Actor-activist Vira Sathidar, best known for featuring in the National Award-winning film Court, died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 related complications.Sathidar, 62, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Nagpur after he contracted the coronaviru...

Singapore's Pine Labs acquires Malaysia-based e-commerce platform Fave in $45 mln deal

Singapore-incorporated merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has acquired e-commerce and fintech firm Fave in a cash and equity deal valued at over 45 million, for joint global expansion, the companies said on Tuesday. In a joint statement, ...

Celebs to blame for bed shortage at Mumbai hospitals: Minister

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday accused celebrities and cricketers of allegedly occupying beds in major hospitals despite having no serious symptoms of coronavirus infection.Speaking to reporters, Shaikh, who is the guardian mi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Stephen Curry 53 makes Warriors history in winStephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021