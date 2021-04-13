Left Menu

DMX's family shuts down fundraising rumours on his funeral

Shutting down all rumours that have been doing the rounds claiming DMX's family is running campaigns to raise funds for his funeral, an official statement by the late star's members has been released that says it is completely bogus and not connected to them at all.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:52 IST
DMX's family shuts down fundraising rumours on his funeral
Late American rapper DMX. Image Credit: ANI

Shutting down all rumours that have been doing the rounds claiming DMX's family is running campaigns to raise funds for his funeral, an official statement by the late star's members has been released that says it is completely bogus and not connected to them at all. A family member of the late star told TMZ, "There has been a lot of unfounded rumours circulating after DMX's death last week, including a particularly absurd one -- namely, that his inner circle is raising money to help pay for his upcoming funeral."

The family members have confirmed in a statement that they are not raising money, and they actually want the public to know any campaigns suggesting the contrary are completely bogus, and not connected to them at all. "We are aware there is any number of flat-out scammers out there soliciting money in X's name ... and we just want fans to be wary," the family members in a joint statement said, according to TMZ.

Another news that DMX fans should be aware of is that his family members are not selling any of his merch at the time. The people who have been selling all his stuff in the market are making profiting from it. The last rumour that his family members have put down is the theory that says Jay-Z and Beyonce have bought DMX's masters for a cool USD 10 million with the idea of making sure his kids can reap the profits down the line.

Putting this rumour straight, they explained, "X's masters are not in play with Jay and Bey at all. Yes, some are still under Def Jam control -- but not owned by Jay outright". Meanwhile, the American rapper DMX who passed away on Friday (local time), after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose will soon be honoured with a memorial in his hometown. The mayor of Yonkers also suggested a raceway for his memorial. A public and private service are currently in the works, and plans are being finalized this week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

"Lockdown-like" stricter curbs in Maharashtra from Apr 14

Reeling under an unprecedented COVID-19 wave, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state, saying the war against coronavirus has begun again, as...

It was an excellent fightback, won't see a game like this: Rohit

A pleased Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lauded his team for an excellent fightback against Kolkata Knight Riders, saying that one doesnt get to see these kind of tantalisingly close games.Mumbai Indians came back strongly in the last ...

Efforts on to stop me from campaigning: Mamata after end of ban on canvassing

Minutes after the 24 -hour ban on canvassing ended, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that efforts are on to stop her from campaigning and asserted she is a street fighter and wont be cowed down by the intimidation ...

4 held after seizure of 207 cartons of smuggled liquor, 4 country-made pistols

Police here have arrested four suspected bootleggers following a seizure of 207 cartons of country-made foreign liquor smuggled from Haryana, and allegedly meant for wooing voters during the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, officials said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021