Alia Bhatt tests negative for COVID-19
Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19, more than 10 days after contracting the virus. Bhatt had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2 and was under home quarantine. The production was halted after Bhatt tested positive.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 12:15 IST
Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19, more than 10 days after contracting the virus. Bhatt had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2 and was under home quarantine. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, writing, ''the only time being negative is a good thing.'' Prior to her diagnosis, the actor was shooting for her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed drama ''Gangubai Kathiawadi''. The production was halted after Bhatt tested positive. Maharashtra government has put on hold films, TV serials and advertisement shoots in the state from Wednesday evening as part of the fresh guidelines to curb the coronavirus cases.
On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 7,898 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,35,017.
