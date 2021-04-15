Left Menu

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler face lawsuit for alleged dog bite

American TV personality Kristin Cavallari and her ex-husband Jay Cutler, who called it quits in April 2020 after 10 years of marriage, are allegedly facing a lawsuit by a cable guy who got bit by one of their dogs.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:28 IST
American TV personality Kristin Cavallari and her ex-husband Jay Cutler, who called it quits in April 2020 after 10 years of marriage, are allegedly facing a lawsuit by a cable guy who got bit by one of their dogs. According to Page Six, satellite and cable technician, Nathan Beam has filed a lawsuit against the 34-year-old TV show host and Cutler over two allegedly unrestrained German Shepherds at their Tennessee home. Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV-4 reported that Beam is suing the couple for USD 500,000.

Beam claimed that he completed an installation on the property in June 2020 and was preparing to leave when one German Shepherd -- he believes its name is Kona -- stood in front of the driver's side door of his truck. He shared he went to pick up something from the ground to distract the animal, and alleged it then bit him on his left thumb and fingernail. The suit stated Cavallari's assistant then came out, gave him a paper towel, and allegedly told him to leave the property. He insisted he did nothing to provoke the canine. (Neither Cavallari nor Cutler was home at the time.)

As reported by Page Six, Beam believed the celebrity exes should be held responsible for failing to keep their dogs restrained during his visit. He also believed Cavallari is aware that her dogs can be aggressive, having previously referred to one as a 'trained killer' on Instagram. Claiming that he suffered physical injuries, Beam is suing for damages, as well as mental anguish and a loss in wages.

Page Six reported that the 'Very Cavallari' star (also famous for her time on MTV's 'The Hills' and 'Laguna Beach') married former NFL quarterback Cutler in 2013. They share three children: sons 7-year-old Camden, 5-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old daughter Saylor. Cavallari is currently dating comedian Jeff Dye. The pair were first linked in October when they were spotted out together in Chicago. A month later, the duo was seen having an intimate date night in Nashville. (ANI)

