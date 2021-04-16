Left Menu

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 12:04 IST
Jon Feltheimer confirmed in August last year that John Wick: Chapter 5 was under development alongside John Wick: Chapter 4. Image Credit: Facebook / John Wick

Since the making of John Wick: Chapter 4 was declared in May 2019, franchise enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting to know about its updates.

Recently it is reported that John Wick's longtime screenwriter Derek Kolstad was not going to return for the franchise. In his replacement, Michael Finch will pick up from where Derek Kolstad has left off. Mike Finch previously worked on the script for Predators, American Assassin, and Countdown to name a few.

The plan for John Wick 4 production was drop down due to the Coronavirus pandemic and global lockdown. Back in May 2020, the audiences were informed that John Wick 4 has been delayed by Lionsgate to May 2022.

Despite the fact, Lionsgate's CEO, Jon Feltheimer confirmed in August last year that John Wick: Chapter 5 was under development alongside John Wick: Chapter 4. However, if we go back to the conversation with Actor Ian McShane and Collider, the filming for John Wick 4 would be kicking off soon.

"Keanu [Reeves] and I exchanged New Year's greetings and said, 'Hope to see you this year.' I know the script is being written and they're hoping to do it this year. I know they announced they were gonna do John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 together, but who knows. The studios announce all sorts of things. No doubt, at some point this year, we're gonna do John Wick 4," said McShane.

The viewers would be excited to learn that the pre-production for John Wick 4 has began in Berlin, as noted by Collider. Therefore, if everything goes well, we could expect the filming for the fourth installment would start in summer this year.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to premiere in theaters on May 27, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

