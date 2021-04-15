Bridgerton Season 2 filming still underway but Netflix announces Seasons 3 & 4

The Bridgerton fans would be happy to hear that Lady Whistledown has some big news for them. While Season 2 production is currently underway, Netflix has renewed Seasons 3 and 4 of the Regency-era drama Bridgerton. The news was announced through Lady Whistledown's Society Papers.

In a statement, the producer Shonda Rhimes said: "From the first time I read Julia Quinn's delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team."

"This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience," he added.

The Vice President of Global TV for Netflix, Bela Bajaria said that they are quite impressed with the audience's pick up Bridgerton and they are planning to remain in business with the drama for a long time.

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We're planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come," said Bela Bajaria.

Bridgerton Season 2 was announced earlier this year and viewers were excited to watch the Julia Quinn's novels based show but they were disappointed at the announcement of Regé-Jean Page's exit from the show. The chemistry of Simon Bassett (played by Regé-Jean Page) with Daphne Bassett (Phoebe Dynevor) was the biggest highlight in the Bridgerton Season 1.

Meanwhile, Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young join the cast of Bridgerton Season 2. The Sex Education actress Simone Ashley also joins the cast.

The series also features Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, and Bessie Carter.

The official synopsis of Bridgerton:

"Bridgerton is set in the sexy, lavish, and competitive world of Regency London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring, and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand's marriage mart in search of romance, adventure, and love."

There is no official release date for Bridgerton Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates.

Also Read: Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Why makers are silent regarding production details? Know in detail!