Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez still has A-Rod's engagement ring in her possession

American stars Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may have broken up, but her possession of the engagement ring may prove to be a binding source between them.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:41 IST
Jennifer Lopez still has A-Rod's engagement ring in her possession
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Image Credit: ANI

American stars Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may have broken up, but her possession of the engagement ring may prove to be a binding source between them. While as per the traditions, when a couple breaks up before hitting the alter, the person who proposes gets the ring back. But this is not the case with J Lo and Ro and the 'Second Act' actor has not returned her USD 1 million ring back to his ex-fiance yet.

Sources close to both the stars told TMZ that "J Lo still has the ring in her possession" and there has been no discussion between both the stars over the fate of the ring. However, the sources added that the former couple exchanged "massive amounts of jewellery" during their 2 years of engagement. "A-Rod bedazzled J Lo with all sorts of bling, and she fortified his massive watch collection. So, they could just call it a wash, but they haven't decided yet."

TMZ also reported that the ring is not in the Dominican Republic even, (where J Lo has been shooting a movie). "She didn't want it lying around every day while she films ... for security reasons," the source explained. The American singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez and New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez had officially confirmed their split on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, the two issued a joint statement that read, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects." The statement continued, "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

This news of their split comes a few weeks after Lopez and Rodriguez had announced that they were "working through some things", following the news that the two had ended their engagement in early March. The star couple had gotten engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019, after dating for two years. Over the past year, they had spent time at home during the pandemic with their blended families that included Lopez's 13-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel with ex Marc Anthony and the former MLB player's daughters Ella and Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian prosecutor accuses WHO of hindering COVID investigation

An Italian prosecutor has accused the World Health Organization WHO of hindering efforts to investigate allegations that Italy failed to prepare adequately for the coronavirus pandemic. Prosecutors in the northern city of Bergamo, the epice...

Thailand uses hotels for COVID patients as cases surge

Thailand reported on Friday its fifth record daily tally of coronavirus cases this week, as authorities set up thousands of field hospitals to cope with an influx of patients and lined up hotels to provide extra beds for those without sympt...

Mactrotech Developers to list on Monday

Realty major Macrotech Developers, which recently raised Rs 2,500 crore through a public issue, on Friday said it will list its shares on stock exchanges on April 19.The Mumbai-based company launched its initial public offer IPO on April 7...

US STOCKS-Futures muted after S&P 500, Dow hit record closing highs

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Friday after the SP 500 and the Dow closed at record highs in the previous session, while investors geared up for Morgan Stanley to wrap up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks.Wall Str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021