Rick and Morty Season 5 updates: Are typical horror spoofs making a comeback?

The release date of Rick and Morty Season 5 is just a few months away. Meanwhile, the first trailer of Rick and Morty Season 5, which was released last month, reveals that the fifth season is going to bring back the show's typical horror spoofs.

The first season of the show parodied a number of classic horror movies, including the 1984 American supernatural slasher 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' and the 1993 horror movie 'Needful Things'. The next few seasons of Rick and Morty, in particular seasons 3 & 4 showed mainly character-oriented comedy. However, Rick and Morty Season 5 trailer shows a spoof of the 1987 British supernatural horror film Hellraiser, which hints at the fact that the shows typical horror spoofs could make a comeback in the fifth season.

The Rick and Morty Season 5 trailer starts with Rick and granddaughter Summer arguing over how to say, "It's quiet. Too quiet." CNET describes the next part of the trailer as follows.

"Some kind of sea lord pulls his dolphin-drawn, octopus-driven carriage up to Beth and Jerry's house. The family ends up dressed like Power Ranger-type superheroes, all in different-colored costumes, ziplining through futuristic metallic tunnels. Morty gets punched in the face by a weird dog-looking alien. You know, typical stuff in the Sanchez-Smith household."

The fourth season of Rick and Morty ends up with lots of fun, adventure, and comedy. It was premiered on November 10, 2019, and had a total of ten episodes. The fifth season will premiere on June 20, 2021, and will consist of ten episodes.

On March 30, 2021, Adult Swim announced through its official Twitter that Rick and Morty Season 5 will release on June 20, 2021, at 11:00 pm. ET/PT. However, Adult Swim is available in a few regions in USA, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland and the UK. In countries like India, South Africa, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, and Singapore, viewers can enjoy it on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Rick and Morty were confirmed for Season 5 in July last year. It was a part of a massive renewal of 70 new episodes back in 2018. In a conversation with Slash Film, the series' co-creator, Justin Roiland said that the team is already working on Season 7.

The adult animated science-fiction series is created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for Cartoon Network's nighttime Adult Swim programming block. Rick and Morty follow the misadventures of cynical mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his good-hearted but anxious grandson Morty Smith, who split their time between domestic life and adventures.

Rick and Morty Season 5 is scheduled for release on June 20, 2021, at 11:00 pm. Eastern on Adult Swim. Stay tuned to get more updates on the animated series.

Also Read: John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin