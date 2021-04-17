Left Menu

Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor commence shoot for 'Ek Villain Returns'

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor, on Saturday announced that they have started shooting for their upcoming romantic thriller 'Ek Villain Returns'.

Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor, on Saturday announced that they have started shooting for their upcoming romantic thriller 'Ek Villain Returns'. Tara took to her Instagram story and shared the news by posting a boomerang video of the clapboard, along with which she wrote, "Day One..." with a string of emoticons. She also tagged her co-star Arjun, director Mohit Suri and the producer Amul Vikas Mohan.

Arjun also informed his fans about the news by re-sharing Tara's video on his Instagram story. Both the stars headed to Goa on April 14, to shoot the second schedule of the film, which started today.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film went on floors on March 1 in Mumbai, and the first schedule was shot between Disha Patani and John Abraham. However, keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the makers have scouted some good and safe locations in Goa where the team is set to shoot next. Interestingly, 'Ek Villain' was also shot in Goa, just like some of Mohit's other films including 'Malang', 'Aashiqui 2' among others.

The film will mark the reunion of Arjun and Mohit, after the duo's 2017 drama 'Half Girlfriend'. Also, Disha will also collaborate with her 'Malang' director for the second time. Tara reportedly will get to sing a song in the film, besides essaying a role. 'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain' which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Released in 2014, 'Ek Villain' revolved around the story of a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife was murdered by a serial killer. Starring Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish in lead roles, the movie was a box office hit. Mohit, who is helming the upcoming film, is widely known for films like 'Half Girlfriend', 'Aashiqui 2', 'Murder 2', 'Zeher' and 'Kalyug', among others.

Apart from the 'Ek Villain' sequel, John also has films like 'Satyameva Jayate 2' and 'Pathan' coming up. Meanwhile, Arjun has 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline. Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer action movie 'Radhe' and Tara will be next seen in 'Tadap' with Sunl Shetty's son Ahan Shetty who will be debuting in the Indian cinema through this movie. (ANI)

