Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 3: What happens after Letty stays in castle?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:39 IST
Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 3 is titled "My First Home." Image Credit: Dragon Goes House-Hunting / official trailer screenshot

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Season 1 Episode 3 will release on Sunday, April 18, at 10:00 PM JST. You can watch Dragon Goes House-Hunting online on AnimeLab and Funimation. The anime series is the adaption of the Japanese fantasy manga series written by Kawo Tanuki and illustrated by Choco Aya.

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 3 is titled "My First Home" and directed by Haruki Kasugamori. The anime series follows the story of Letty, a young red dragon. Letty is kicked out of his family. A powerful demon named Dearia took Letty with him and promises to help him to find a new home. Both Letty and Dearia get on for the adventure to fulfill their goal. Before reading the upcoming spoilers, let's have a look on Episode 2.

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 2 Dearia asked Letty what type of home he would prefer to live in. Dearia explained Letty has mainly three options. He can build a new home, purchase an existing home, or rent from a property owner. Meanwhile, Dearia introduces himself as an architect cum licensed real estate agent and shares his business card with Letty.

The real twist in the story of Dragon Goes House-Hunting Season 1 Episode 2 comes after Letty reads Dearia's business card. Upon reading the card, Letty realizes that Dearia is the Demon Lord. Letty gets scared and says that he will prefer a small cottage for staying. But Dearia notices that Letty is a large dragon so he gives a house to Letty to stay in. He also assures Letty that there will be 24/7 security protection in the house. Thus is no need to be frightened.

After everything is settled, Dearia asks Letty for a tour to a dwelling the Heroes call a dungeon. Dearia and Letty starts their journey. They visit a castle and there Letty falls unconscious after seeing creatures like zombies, undead, and ghosts.

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 3 will continue this story. Fans have to wait for a day to see what happens next in the anime series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more information on Japanese anime.

