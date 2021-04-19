Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

After the release of Haikyuu!! Season 4, fans are now waiting for Season 5. The Japanese anime series has already made a name for itself as one of the most popular sports anime worldwide. So, when will the fifth season release? What would be the plot? If questions like this are swirling around your head, here's all we know about it so far.

While the makers haven't yet officially renewed Haikyuu!! Season 5, some experts predict that the upcoming season would premiere in 2021. The anime series has broken several records. As of November 2020, Haikyu!! had over 50 million copies in circulation.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 could center on a different, new plot that will not be connected to Season 4 or the earlier seasons. Furthermore, IBT noted that the match between Karasuno High and Nekoma High is likely to be the focus of the new season. It is also reported that there is enough source material for one more season. So probably there could be a season 6 as well.

Some other sources said that Haikyuu!! Season 5 will show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals. Season 4 ended by showing Hinata looking distressed and out of control after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. Tobio Kageyama warns him that if Hinata missed the chance again during a match, next time he will never set the ball for him.

Haruichi Furudate-illustrated 'Haikyuu!!' tells the story of a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. The story mainly focuses on Shōyō Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his short height. It also describes the friendship and rivalries of the characters.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release might be delayed. Earlier the official website and Twitter account of the series confirmed that the series fifth run will be delayed until a later date. However, the production work for Season 5 can be a pushover due to the pandemic situation. At the end of June 2020, a music producer in Japan, Yoshiki Kobayashi informed fans that recording for the upcoming season is under process.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

