Left Menu

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-04-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 10:28 IST
Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?
The Black Clover Chapter 291 will also show that Liebe is now strong enough to defeat a giant alone. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 291 is coming next week without any break. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store.

Here we will discuss what to expect in the Black Clover Chapter 291. But before that, read a recap of Black Clover Chapter 290, which aired on April 18, 2021. So, without further ado, let's dive right in.

Black Clover Chapter 290 starts with Asta's attack on the Demon Destroyer and the revival of the Supreme Devils. Liebe reflects on his training sessions with Asta, He remembers how Asta motivated him to learn fighting. He also recalls that he was quite special to Asta, who thanked him for getting in a Devil Union Mode together. While recalling all that, it suddenly occurs to Liebe that it is he who should have thanked Asta rather than the other way around.

So Liebe thanks his friend Asta for everything. Had it not been for Asta, Liebe would have never got the willpower to fight with the Supreme Devils.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Devils realize that their lives are no longer safe, and they have to do something about it. The devils want to know how the two boys are getting stronger and what types of Devil are behind the anti-magic guys. But when the Supreme Devils asked Liebe, he refused to reveal the secret of their power.

In fact, Liebe has learned a lot about the way of life and existence of human beings whereas the Supreme Devils are not aware of it as they are from the underworld. The devils cannot feel pain and emotions like humans. Liebe tells the Supreme Devils that their present feeling is called 'fear.' Maybe they will not understand the meaning of the word 'fear' as they do not panic anytime in their life.

The Supreme Devil would finally realize it's better to run away from Asta and Liebe. Seeing everything, Nacht would decide to help the anti-magic boys. Somehow, they all manage to cut off the devil into two pieces and the Devil Union Mode ends at the same moment. Asta, Liebe, and Nacht win the war and celebrate their victory.

Now you know the storyline of Black Clover Chapter 290, it is time to reveal Chapter 291 spoilers. Black Clover Chapter 291 will show another battle in the Spade Kingdom where Asta will face two fused devils Lilith and Namaah. The upcoming chapter is titled 'The Highest vs. The Lowest.'

The Black Clover Chapter 291 will also show that Liebe is now strong enough to defeat a giant alone. Nacht, Zora, Magna, and the Black Bulls will join Asta and Liebe. But Asta and Liebe have to fight separately as the period for the Devil Union mode is over.

Black Clover Chapter 291 is set to release on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 11 am EST. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga chapter releases.

Also Read: Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: First six balls I played could have cost us in another game, says Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings CSK might have registered an impressive 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League IPL on Monday, but skipper MS Dhoni did admit that him being slow off the blocks during the CSK innings could have cos...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India is hopeful the United States will soon lift a ban on the export of vaccine raw materials that threatens to slow Indias inoculation drive, two Indian government sources told Reuters. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 Macr...

China plans $3 bln supercomputing centre to analyse data from space

Chinas southern spaceport of Wenchang will build a 3 billion supercomputing center by year-end to analyze data obtained from space, according to state media on Tuesday. With a planned investment of 20 billion yuan 3.1 billion, the supercomp...

FOCUS-Pandemic prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Londons Francis Crick Institute was already a magnet for investors in the capitals so-called Knowledge Quarter, but the coronavirus pandemic has lifted interest in offices and laboratories dedicated to life sciences to a new level.Investors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021