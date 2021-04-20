Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 291 is coming next week without any break. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store.

Here we will discuss what to expect in the Black Clover Chapter 291. But before that, read a recap of Black Clover Chapter 290, which aired on April 18, 2021. So, without further ado, let's dive right in.

Black Clover Chapter 290 starts with Asta's attack on the Demon Destroyer and the revival of the Supreme Devils. Liebe reflects on his training sessions with Asta, He remembers how Asta motivated him to learn fighting. He also recalls that he was quite special to Asta, who thanked him for getting in a Devil Union Mode together. While recalling all that, it suddenly occurs to Liebe that it is he who should have thanked Asta rather than the other way around.

So Liebe thanks his friend Asta for everything. Had it not been for Asta, Liebe would have never got the willpower to fight with the Supreme Devils.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Devils realize that their lives are no longer safe, and they have to do something about it. The devils want to know how the two boys are getting stronger and what types of Devil are behind the anti-magic guys. But when the Supreme Devils asked Liebe, he refused to reveal the secret of their power.

In fact, Liebe has learned a lot about the way of life and existence of human beings whereas the Supreme Devils are not aware of it as they are from the underworld. The devils cannot feel pain and emotions like humans. Liebe tells the Supreme Devils that their present feeling is called 'fear.' Maybe they will not understand the meaning of the word 'fear' as they do not panic anytime in their life.

The Supreme Devil would finally realize it's better to run away from Asta and Liebe. Seeing everything, Nacht would decide to help the anti-magic boys. Somehow, they all manage to cut off the devil into two pieces and the Devil Union Mode ends at the same moment. Asta, Liebe, and Nacht win the war and celebrate their victory.

Now you know the storyline of Black Clover Chapter 290, it is time to reveal Chapter 291 spoilers. Black Clover Chapter 291 will show another battle in the Spade Kingdom where Asta will face two fused devils Lilith and Namaah. The upcoming chapter is titled 'The Highest vs. The Lowest.'

The Black Clover Chapter 291 will also show that Liebe is now strong enough to defeat a giant alone. Nacht, Zora, Magna, and the Black Bulls will join Asta and Liebe. But Asta and Liebe have to fight separately as the period for the Devil Union mode is over.

Black Clover Chapter 291 is set to release on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 11 am EST. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga chapter releases.

