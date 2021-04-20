Left Menu

Anil Kapoor receives second shot of COVID vaccine

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Tuesday informed his fans that he has received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:00 IST
Anil Kapoor receives second shot of COVID vaccine
Anil Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Tuesday informed his fans that he has received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 'Ram Lakhan' star took to Instagram and posted a picture taking the vaccine shot on his arm.

The picture sees the 'Slumdog Millionaire' star actor dressed in a black T-shirt and matching face mask as he receives the shot by a health official wearing a PPE kit. Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Done With The Second Dose."

Along with the caption he also urged people to stay home by using the hashtag "#stayhomestaysafe" and "#vaccinated." Celebrity followers including Zoya Akhtar and more than 72 thousand fans liked the post.

Neetu Kapoor posted raising hands emoticon. Ishaan Khatter left a fisted hand emoticon and wrote, "Stay strong and healthy, sir" and a (red heart emoticon). 'Mirzya' actor and Anil's son Harshvardhan quipped and stated, "How ? For below 45 years of age you can only get shot post the first of may," (added laughing emoticons).

Kapoor too joined in the fun and wrote, "If they hadn't seen my date of birth on my Aadhar card, they probably would have asked me to come back after the 1st of May," and added two winking eyes with the tongue out emoticons. Kapoor is one of the several celebrities who have taken the vaccination. Earlier stars like Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks. Recently, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

SA hoping to inoculate 46.2 million people by March 2022

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, says the government is hoping to inoculate 46.2 million South Africans by March 2022.However, this is provided the country receives the millions of vaccines that the nation has secured from drug makers. Th...

5 states, union territories have no private facilities for vaccination: Govt data

With the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination opening up in less than two weeks for everyone above 18 years largely through private facilities, government data shows almost all small states and union territories are still entirely or mostly ...

Realtors' body meets FM, seeks support to deal with COVID disruption

Representatives of realtors body CREDAI met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and sought governments support to deal with the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting with the finance minister was held in Kolkata...

EU seeks deal on climate change law, ahead of world leaders summit

European Union negotiators will on Tuesday seek a deal on a law to make the blocs emissions-cutting goals legally binding, as it seeks to cement its claim to be a global climate leader ahead of a summit of global powers this week. The EU is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021