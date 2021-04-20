Anil Kapoor receives second shot of COVID vaccine

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Tuesday informed his fans that he has received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 'Ram Lakhan' star took to Instagram and posted a picture taking the vaccine shot on his arm.

The picture sees the 'Slumdog Millionaire' star actor dressed in a black T-shirt and matching face mask as he receives the shot by a health official wearing a PPE kit. Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Done With The Second Dose."

Along with the caption he also urged people to stay home by using the hashtag "#stayhomestaysafe" and "#vaccinated." Celebrity followers including Zoya Akhtar and more than 72 thousand fans liked the post.

Neetu Kapoor posted raising hands emoticon. Ishaan Khatter left a fisted hand emoticon and wrote, "Stay strong and healthy, sir" and a (red heart emoticon). 'Mirzya' actor and Anil's son Harshvardhan quipped and stated, "How ? For below 45 years of age you can only get shot post the first of may," (added laughing emoticons).

Kapoor too joined in the fun and wrote, "If they hadn't seen my date of birth on my Aadhar card, they probably would have asked me to come back after the 1st of May," and added two winking eyes with the tongue out emoticons. Kapoor is one of the several celebrities who have taken the vaccination. Earlier stars like Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks. Recently, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. (ANI)

