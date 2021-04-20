'The Crown' star Erin Doherty to headline Amazon Prime Video thriller 'Chloe'

''The Crown'' star Erin Doherty, who played Princess Ann in the royal drama, is leading the cast of Amzon Prime Video's psychological thriller ''Chloe''.

The production on the series has already begun in Bristol, UK. The six, one-hour episodes will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, according to a release from the streamer.

Billed as a mystery about obsession, deceit, identity and grief, the series is written and created by Alice Seabright, who directed ''Sex Education''.

''Chloe'' also stars ''The Serpent'' star Billy Howle, Pippa Bennett-Warner ('Gangs of London') and ''Poldark'' fame Jack Farthing. The cast also includes Poppy Gilbert, Akshay Khanna, Brandon Micheal Hall and Alexander Eliot.

Doherty plays Becky, who is still living with her mother and working as a temp. Becky compares herself to the picture-perfect lives on Instagram, compulsively returning to one account: Chloe’s (Gilbert). When Chloe dies suddenly, Becky's obsession leads her assume a new identity and befriend Chloe's best Livia (Bennett-Warner). ''Becky is a complex, courageous heroine and there is no one better to play her than Erin. All these characters have been a dream to write, and it now feels like they’ve found their soulmates in our amazing cast. ''I can’t wait to start bringing the show to life with them, and with our wonderful crew. Thank you to the BBC and Amazon, to our brilliant writers, Kayleigh Llewellyn, Poppy Cogan, and Bolu Babalola, and to my partners in crime - the powerhouses Tally Garner and Morven Reid,'' Seabright said.

''Chloe'' is a co-production between BBC One, Mam Tor Productions and Amazon Studios, and was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer. It is created, written, and directed by Seabright who also serves as an executive producer while Joanna Crow is the series producer. BK BK

