Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

The international hits Spanish heist crime drama, Money Heist Season 5 is about finish it's filming. The fifth season will be the last season of the series. Recently the series writer Javier Gómez Santande confirmed that the final season of series would exceed audience expectations.

The plot of Money Heist Season 5 has been kept under wrap to avoid the mess up of the series conclusion. However, Javier Gómez told to Marca Claro via Express.co.uk "No, I think the series will end very well, this fifth season is very good."

He continued, "I don't even think about a continuity, It can't be ruled out either, that's the reality, but now I'm tired, it's a series that squeezes you a lot. The horizon that ends is very good for me mentally. If now I have to think that a spin -off will come later, I say 'do it yourself.'"

Javier Gómez already revealed earlier that he would not be doing a spin-off. He has admitted he will not consider doing a spin-off despite the show's enormous success. However, creator Álex Pina hinted there could be several spin-offs of Money Heist after the end of its Season 5. He also confirmed that Money Heist Season 5 would be satisfying to the audience.

"We do have many possibilities for some spinoffs, yes, and I think that's thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters, we've always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design," said Álex Pina to Oprah Daily.

"So I think almost every character of Money Heist has a duality that we would like to see in a spinoff. We could watch any of them in other contexts." He added.

Meanwhile, Álex Pina confirmed with Entertainment Weekly that actors Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado joins the cast of Money Heist Season 5. The latest picture shared by the production banner Vancouver Media shows Patrick and Pedro Alonso aka Berlin, posing together.

Netflix's Money Heist Season 5 will have 15 episodes in total. LetsOTT Global's tweet has also confirmed that the fifth Season would be the final season and would release in August 2021

The returning cast members of Money Heist Season 5 include Úrsula Coberó (as Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), José Manuel Poga (Gandía), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo).

Money Heist season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to release in August 2021. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

