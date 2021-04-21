PM condoles noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh's demise

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh and said he will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature.

Ghosh died on Wednesday morning while he was in isolation at his residence after testing positive for COVID-19, his family said.

Ghosh, 89, was found to be COVID-positive on April 14.

''Shri Shankha Ghosh will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature. His works were widely read and admired,'' Modi tweeted.

''Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,'' he said.

Considered to be having authority on Rabindranath Tagore, Ghosh is known for 'Adim Lata - Gulmomay' and 'Murkha Baro Samajik Nay', among other books.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

