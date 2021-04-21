PM condoles noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh's demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh and said he will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature.Ghosh died on Wednesday morning while he was in isolation at his residence after testing positive for COVID-19, his family said.Ghosh, 89, was found to be COVID-positive on April 14.Shri Shankha Ghosh will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh and said he will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature.
Ghosh died on Wednesday morning while he was in isolation at his residence after testing positive for COVID-19, his family said.
Ghosh, 89, was found to be COVID-positive on April 14.
''Shri Shankha Ghosh will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature. His works were widely read and admired,'' Modi tweeted.
''Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,'' he said.
Considered to be having authority on Rabindranath Tagore, Ghosh is known for 'Adim Lata - Gulmomay' and 'Murkha Baro Samajik Nay', among other books.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to address party workers on 'BJP's Foundation Day' today
Assembly polls: PM Modi appeals to people to 'vote in record numbers'
Commodity, leisure stocks lead British shares higher on recovery optimism
BJP not only represents national interest but is also party of regional aspirations: PM Modi at BJP foundation day.
That Didi's exit is imminent is clear after polling in first two phases: PM Modi at Coochbehar rally.