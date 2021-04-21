Why DreamWorks is silent on Kung Fu Panda 4? Renewal possibilities & what to expect

Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of the highly anticipated animation movies. The third installment accumulated lots of positive reviews from viewers worldwide. But the renewal for the fourth movie is yet to be done.

Meanwhile, DreamWorks Animation's CEO, Jeffrey Katzenberg has hinted at the possibility of Kung Fu Panda 4. He told the Kung Fu Panda Film Franchise will have 6 movies.

Back in 2018, when the co-director, Jennifer Yuh Nelson was asked about the making of Kung Fu Panda 4, she replied that she was not aware of it and she always saw the series as a trilogy. However, she clarified that she would love to see one more installment of the movie series "as long as the franchise focuses on Po".

The development of Kung Fu Panda 4 is believed to have badly suffered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. According to some sources, the fourth movie installment is halted or postponed due to the ongoing pandemic worldwide.

If DreamWorks Animation comes with Kung Fu Panda 4, it is likely the producers will start giving official updates this year. The Kung Fu Panda Franchise released its first film in 2008 and the second after a three-year gap in 2011. However, the gap between Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3 was five years. The third sequel was released in 2016.

The first three movies of the Kung Fu Panda franchise were the most financially successful animated feature films for their years. Jennifer Yuh-directed Kung Fu Panda 2 was the second biggest worldwide movie in terms of box office success, after Wonder Woman. Moreover, the film series became tremendously popular in China, thanks to an outstanding Western emulation of the Wuxia film genre.

If Kung Fu Panda 4 finally happens, it is likely to focus on the story of Po reuniting with his biological father and his family. In the third film, Po entered the Panda village and reunited with his dad and other pandas. Viewers also saw Po teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

Experts believe, Kai will not return as the main villain in Kung Fu Panda 4, since Po blasted Kai into oblivion by overloading his chi and thereby freeing all kung fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi.

Currently, Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have any trailer and official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

