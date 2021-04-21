Toy Story 5: Will Pixar come with the fifth movie? What we know further!

Toy Story movies are well-known for their perfect endings. When Toy Story 3 was released back in 2010, fans thought the ending was perfect. Then Toy Story 4 came in June 2019, and viewers thought it had the best ending ever. But if we go by the track record of the Toy Story franchise, the fourth movie might not be the last Toy Story film. The grand success of Toy Story 4 is likely to pave the way for Toy Story 5.

The third film was the first animated film to gross over $1 billion worldwide in ticket sales and it became the highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. Toy Story 4 grossed USD 922.9 million globally, taking the entire franchise's lifetime gross to USD 2.893 billion. Toy Story 4 was played in 3,610 theaters, with an average $2,896 per theater for a weekend total of USD 10.4 million.

Currently, Toy Story 5 does not have any official confirmation but the franchise lovers are waiting for the film. We can assume that the fifth movie will take some to come to fruition. There was a gap of 11 years between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3 and a 9-years gap between Toy Story 3 and 4.

Moreover, Tim Allen who voiced for Buzz Lightyear hinted at the possibility of Toy Story 5. "Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five," said Tim Allen.

However, Toy Story fans will get to see a spinoff film called Lightyear, which tells the in-universe origin of Buzz Lightyear's character. In 2020, Pixar and Disney announced to explore more of Buzz Lightyear's origins in a solo movie called Lightyear. Chris Evans will voice human Buzz Lightyear, the fictional person that the toy character is based on.

Last year's official Pixar account tweeted "[Lightyear] is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear, Voiced by [Chris Evans], get ready to go to 'infinity and beyond' with Lightyear."

Toy Story 5 doesn't have an official confirmation. Lightyear will release on June 17, 2022. Stay tuned to get more updates on animated movies.

