Left Menu

Salman Khan pledges to 'clean the city' from drugs, crime in action-packed 'Radhe' trailer

The makers of Salman Khan starrer much-anticipated films of the year - 'Radhe

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:17 IST
Salman Khan pledges to 'clean the city' from drugs, crime in action-packed 'Radhe' trailer
A still from the trailer(Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of Salman Khan starrer much-anticipated films of the year - 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', on Thursday released its trailer that is packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and groovy music and dance moves. The 'Dabangg' star took to Twitter and posted the trailer of the film. He wrote, "#RadheTrailer"

The two-minute-fifty-one second trailer starts from a frame that showcases the grim situation in Mumbai due to the growth of drugs syndicate and the increasing rate of crime. in the city. Randeep Hooda is seen as the evil antagonist who runs the drug syndicate in the city. Such a situation calls for a cop that has a record of '97 encounters' and his own style of dealing with the criminals - Radhe (Salman Khan). The trailer also showcases Disha Patani as Radhe's love interest (Diya) and Jackie Shroff as Diya's brother. The trailer then sees a lot of fighting sequences between the protagonist (Salman) antagonist (Randeep). Radhe's powerful dialogue delivery and his motive to 'clean the city' are the hook points of the trailer. The intriguing trailer as it moves to the end showcases the glimpse of an intense encounter with the villain. The trailer promises the movie to be a mix of all the factors the one expects from a Salman Khan film- full of action, powerful dialogue delivery and peppy dancing numbers.

The film will be released on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators. The actor, along with his studio partner Zee Studios, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country. 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in all Indian states where the theatres are operational as per COVID protocols. A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories is also being planned. It will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.

The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner, directed by Prabhudeva, was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown. 'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Car bombing at hotel in southwest Pakistan kills 4, wounds 11

A car bomb blast late on Wednesday ripped through a luxury hotels parking area in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 11, officials said. Chinas ambassador to Pakistan was staying at the hotel, but wa...

NATO to hold summit in bid to repair U.S. ties amid Russia tensions

The NATO military alliance will hold a summit on June 14 in Brussels, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, in the hope of repairing transatlantic ties under U.S. President Joe Biden amid growing tensions with Russia.After a ...

COVID-19: Kejriwal thanks Centre for raising Delhi's oxygen quota

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked the Centre for raising the national capitals medical oxygen quota. He further said the Centre has assured Delhi of providing smooth supply of oxygen to hospitals, adding that Chief Mi...

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last Experts dont know yet because theyre still studying vaccinated people to see when protection might wear off. How well the vaccines work against emerging variants will also determine if, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021