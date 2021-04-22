Left Menu

Paris Jackson lands role in 'American Horror Story: Double Feature'

American actor-model and singer Paris Jackson is set to appear in the highly-anticipated FX anthology horror series 'American Horror Story

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:28 IST
Paris Jackson lands role in 'American Horror Story: Double Feature'
Paris Jackson to star in 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor-model and singer Paris Jackson is set to appear in the highly-anticipated FX anthology horror series 'American Horror Story: Double Feature'. Production sources told TMZ that Paris will appear in one of the episodes of the forthcoming part of the FX anthology horror series. The highly-anticipated series, which was delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic, is being dubbed 'American Horror Story: Double Feature'.

Series creator Ryan Murphy recently teased about the upcoming tenth season on his official social media handles and announced that there will be two horrifying stories combined in one season. According to TMZ, the forthcoming season will be split into two mini-seasons. Murphy already confirmed, "One set by the sea" already has its cast featuring Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin and Kathy Bates.

Earlier, Murphy also told that the cast for the second mini-season, "A second by the sand," will be announced soon. However, the season in which late Michael Jackson's daughter will appear is still kept under wraps.

This news of the 'Gringo' star came on the heels of her and the UK band, The Struts, dropping the music video to their first single, 'Low Key in Love'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Study details numerous long-term effects of COVID-19, pointing to massive health burden

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis showed that COVID-19 survivors including those not sick enough to be hospitalized have an increased risk of death in the six months following diagnosis with the virus. The...

As India added to travel red-list, Britain finds 55 more cases of coronavirus variant

Britain found 55 more cases of the B.1.617 coronavirus variant first detected in India in latest weekly figures, Public Health England said on Thursday, with India set to be added on the travel red list from Friday morning.A total of 132 co...

First Person: ‘Youth won’t stay silent’ says Madagascar climate activist

Marie Christina Kolo, who describes herself as a climate activist, ecofeminist and social entrepreneur, was one of two young people who spoke to the UN Secretary-General, Antnio Guterres ahead of International Mother Earth Day marked annual...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides on report of Biden's plan to almost double capital gains tax

Wall Streets main indexes hit session lows on Thursday, after a report said President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6.At 0120 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021