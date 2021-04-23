Gal Gadot shares how she revealed her pregnancy to her daughters

Left Menu

American 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot who recently revealed that she is expecting a third baby girl with her husband Yaron Varsano, shares how it told her daughters that she is pregnant with her third child.

23-04-2021
Gal Gadot with husband Yaron Varsano and daughters Maya, Alma (Image Source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

American 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot who recently revealed that she is expecting a third baby girl with her husband Yaron Varsano, shares how it told her daughters that she is pregnant with her third child. Gadot who proudly announced that she is soon going to give birth to her third daughter, seems to have hunted for more creative ways to share the same news with her daughters.

People Magazine reported that the 35-year old actor who shares two daughters -- 4-year old Maya, and 9-year-old Alma with husband Jaron Varsano recently appeared virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live show on Thursday (local) and revealed that she had to come with a 'Parental Guide' method to tell her kids about her pregnancy. Explaining that Alma had previously received the pregnancy talk before Maya's birth, Gadot said that her younger daughter was "super curious about how the baby got in there" and "how she is gonna come out."

"So we explained the PG way, you know, 'Mommy and daddy had a big hug, papa planted a seed in mommy's tummy. So we're doing this, the birds and bees, how we know it," she continued. During her chat with Kimmel, Gadot also opened up how she and her husband initially told their girls that they would be welcoming an additional family member.

"At the beginning ... we did a whole thing. We got them cupcakes and we got [a] cupcake for each member of the family, including the dog," she said. Gadot further added, "And then, there was one cupcake left and I told them, 'Do you know who this cupcake belongs to?' "

People Magazine reported that she told after her daughters began guessing various family members, Gadot said that she then pointed to her stomach, which prompted Alma to scream in dismay. "But then she got used to the idea and now she's super, super excited," Gadot added. Gadot also revealed to the late-night host that she kept a special memento- her "golden helmet" from the latest 'Wonder Woman' movie. (ANI)

