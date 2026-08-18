FIFA's Bold Move: COO Dismissal Over World Cup Deal Criticism

FIFA has sacked its Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Lamour, shortly after he expressed disapproval of President Gianni Infantino's plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to investors. This news was reported by Sky News on Monday.

The decision marks a significant move by FIFA in response to internal disagreement over strategic planning for soccer's most prestigious tournament. Lamour's criticism centered around what he perceived as a controversial commercialization of the sport.

FIFA confirmed to Sky News that the working relationship with Lamour concluded on August 17, 2026. The dismissal highlights potential divides within FIFA's leadership as they navigate commercial strategies for future World Cup events.