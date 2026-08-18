Crunch Time for U.S.-Canada Trade Negotiations

Trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada have intensified as both sides seek to reduce vehicle tariff rates from 25% to 15%. This comes ahead of a critical deadline that could see a new wave of tariffs on Canadian goods.

The potential agreement would address President Trump's 'Section 232' tariffs, which pose a significant threat to Canada's auto manufacturing sector. A reduction could prevent the shutdown of assembly lines.

Moreover, Canadian officials are increasingly concerned about proposed 50% U.S. tariffs on other products such as beer, wine, dairy, and wood items, adding urgency to the talks.