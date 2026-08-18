Crunch Time for U.S.-Canada Trade Negotiations
U.S. and Canadian trade negotiators are attempting to reduce President Trump's tariffs on Canadian vehicles to 15%, amidst looming deadlines for additional U.S. duties. A deal could lower the current 25% tariff threatening Canada's auto industry. Canadian officials are also working to prevent new tariffs on other goods.
Trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada have intensified as both sides seek to reduce vehicle tariff rates from 25% to 15%. This comes ahead of a critical deadline that could see a new wave of tariffs on Canadian goods.
The potential agreement would address President Trump's 'Section 232' tariffs, which pose a significant threat to Canada's auto manufacturing sector. A reduction could prevent the shutdown of assembly lines.
Moreover, Canadian officials are increasingly concerned about proposed 50% U.S. tariffs on other products such as beer, wine, dairy, and wood items, adding urgency to the talks.