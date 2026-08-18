Apple Reforms App Data Regulations Amidst German Probe
Apple has announced changes to its app data usage rules following a German investigation. Germany's Federal Cartel Office discovered that Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework provided more favorable consent prompts to its own apps compared to third-party developers, which may violate competition regulations.
Apple is set to amend its rules governing how app developers can utilize personal data for targeted advertising on iPhones and iPads. This announcement comes in the wake of a definitive finding by Germany's competition authority, the Federal Cartel Office (FCO), which concluded a multi-year investigation on Monday.
The FCO's scrutiny revealed that Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework seemingly furnishes its own applications with more advantageous consent prompts than those afforded to third-party developers. This discrepancy potentially contravenes competition regulations.
The decision successfully wraps up an extended inquiry, highlighting concerns over competitive fairness and data handling practices within Apple's app ecosystem.