Left Menu

Catherine Zeta-Jones remembers her Oscar performances

Welsh actor Catherine Zeta-Jones recently expressed her views about the 93rd Academy Awards, which is being held virtually amid the pandemic. Despite the quarantine and scaled-back festivities, the actor thinks the 2021's broadcast will be 'a milestone'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 12:46 IST
Catherine Zeta-Jones remembers her Oscar performances
Catherine Zeta-Jones. Image Credit: ANI

Welsh actor Catherine Zeta-Jones recently expressed her views about the 93rd Academy Awards, which is being held virtually amid the pandemic. Despite the quarantine and scaled-back festivities, the actor thinks the 2021's broadcast will be 'a milestone'. According to Variety, the 51-year-old multi-nominated actor has not only taken home the Oscar gold but performed for millions on the Dolby stage, twice... once while pregnant. The actor relived her previous Oscar performance in an interview with the outlet and said, "I was pregnant but not just oh you can barely notice. I had my child ten days after the Oscars."

Singing the original song penned for the 2003 best picture winner 'Chicago' with castmate Queen Latifah, Zeta-Jones had one thought while rising out of the trap door and preparing to sing, "Why am I singing for a billion people right now?" The actor quipped so that she should have been lounging and eating chocolate it's a good thing she appeared because she also took home the Academy Award for supporting actress for her portrayal of death row dynamo, Velma Kelly.

Ahead of this year's Academy Awards, Zeta-Jones talked about her performances throughout the years at the Oscars and what the annual Hollywood tradition means to her and her family. The 'Chicago' star looked back at that 2003 duet with nostalgia and bewilderment.

Ten years later, she would reprise her iconic Kelly again for a celebratory performance of the musical's iconic hit 'All That Jazz,' which has become a sort of theme song for her. When asked if she hesitant to revive the jazz hands so many years later?

'The Mask of Zorro' star said, "Of course I was nervous. I'm nervous walking down the red carpet at the Oscars let alone getting up on stage and doing a number ten years later when I haven't touched my toes or put on my dancing shoes and had a baby again!" Zeta-Jones shared that the Oscars is more than just an awards show; it's a meaningful Hollywood tradition for her.

"I love the history of it all. I love the fact that we can sit back and applaud our peers and acknowledge the work done that year across the board costumes, acting, cinematography. Our industry, it takes a village," she told Variety. Zeta-Jones also said that she never makes dinner plans on the night of the Academy Awards.

"It never gets old for me to tune in in my pyjamas and watch it with my popcorn and make my predictions on who's gonna win. And it never gets old for me to walk down a red carpet," she said. In an unprecedented year, the actor stressed the importance of the escapism that Hollywood has provided throughout the pandemic.

"When those lights go down, we can be taken into another world," shared the actor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Gambhir says his foundation would distribute Fabiflu, oxygen cylinders across Delhi

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that his foundation would distribute anti-viral drug Fabiflu and oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients across the national capital is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections that has p...

UPDATE 1-Chad rebels say they are ready for ceasefire and talks

Rebels in northern Chad are ready to observe a ceasefire and to discuss a political settlement after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, a rebel spokesman said on Sunday. The rebels, known as the Front for Change and C...

Cricket-Indian Premier League under fire for plan to keep playing despite COVID-19 crisis

The Indian Premier League IPL will carry on with games, its organisers said on Sunday, but came under heavy criticism for the plan as the country grapples with a massive surge in coronavirus cases.The New Indian Express and a sister publica...

Importers can fill single-page form if difficulty in customs clearance of COVID-related items

To fast-track passage of imported oxygen and coronavirus-related medicines, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC has asked such importers to fill up a single-page online form giving description of the goods and its end use, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021