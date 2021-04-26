Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; Giuliani earns Razzie award for year's worst movie performances and more

Left Menu

Hollywood's drive for diversity over the past five years could lead to all four acting prizes, as well as the best director trophy, going to people of color for the first time in the 93-year history of the highest honors in the movie business.

26-04-2021
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

It's a year of multiple firsts at this year's Oscars, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony for the highest achievement in film. Following is a list of major milestones this year. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Rapper DMX memorial service to be livestreamed from Brooklyn's Barclays Center

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by his stage name DMX or Dark Man X, will be mourned by fans around the world in a livestreamed event from Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Saturday. Simmons, 50, died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack a week earlier, which many media outlets initially attributed to a drug overdose.

Fashion company Richemont confirms death of designer Alber Elbaz from COVID-19

Luxury fashion company Richemont on Sunday confirmed the death of designer Alber Elbaz, saying the former creative director at French fashion house Lanvin had died from COVID-19. Among Elbaz's creations were the dress worn by Meryl Streep when she accepted her Oscar for Best Actress in 2012 for The Iron Lady, while other celebrity fans included Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore and Kate Moss, according to Women's Wear Daily.

Giuliani earns Razzie award for year's worst movie performances

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's unwitting appearance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" was named one of the year's worst performances by voters for the annual Razzie prizes on Saturday. The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, were created in 1980 and serve as an antidote to Hollywood's glitzy Oscars ceremony, which take place on Sunday.

Caitlyn Jenner joins Republican fray seeking to unseat California governor

Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic gold medal winner and transgender activist, on Friday added her celebrity status to a growing band of Republicans seeking to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose business-disrupting pandemic response has fueled a recall drive. Jenner, 71, said the Democratic governor's "over-restrictive lockdown" has devastated small business and deprived children of in-class schooling.

History-making Oscars asks viewers to 'Bring your movie love'

The pandemic-delayed Academy Awards ceremony takes place at a Los Angeles rail station on Sunday on what could be a historic night packed with surprises, not just around the winners but the event itself. Hollywood's drive for diversity over the past five years could lead to all four acting prizes, as well as the best director trophy, going to people of color for the first time in the 93-year history of the highest honors in the movie business.

